"Imagine punishment for a loss": Fans baffled by HC Fran Brown making entire Syracuse players run sprints despite big win over UConn

Syracuse football head coach Fran Brown is going viral online for making his players run sprints after their win over UConn on Saturday. The Orange beat UConn 27-20 at JMA Wireless Dome in New York.

The second-year coach made his players run sprints following the game, leading to wild reactions on social media, especially on Instagram. Gaberobertson26 wrote:

“Imagine the punishment for a loss?”

Jamiedouhit also wrote:

“I don’t give a damn what anyone says, this is peak coaching.”

Thenotmuchgoingon commented:

“I didn’t watch the game. They must’ve not played well despite the win.”

Donno.h also commented:

“Good because if anyone who watched that game know Syracuse deserve ts.”

Swag_c16money wrote:

“This guy’s from the Kirby Smart tree and he’s gonna stick at Syracuse just telling y’all now. He’s legit.”

Trapfoecash commented:

“Great coach conditioning is keep to extended games and winning in general.”

Comments on Syracuse football's post-game sprint run

Fran Brown subsequently explained his reason for the post-game sprint. While the Orange were able to grind out an important win in front of their home crowd, the coach was not satisfied with his team. He was particularly unimpressed with his players’ runs. He told the press:

“Guys not running to get lined up, guys not running to the ball. I just want to celebrate the win with the people, but I’m so pissed. I’m mad as heck right now.”

Fran Brown frustrated despite win against UConn

Fran Brown did not hide his dissatisfaction with his team’s performance, despite their impressive win over the UConn Huskies to go 1-1 in Week 2. The Orange trailed 17-6 into the fourth quarter of the game, staring defeat in the face against a Huskies team they were favored to beat.

However, the massive comeback to earn the Orange’s first win of the season wasn’t enough for Brown to overlook his players’ laxities. He said:

“We didn’t play our brand of football that I know we can play, that I watched us play all week. And that’s frustrating… There’s a certain way you’re supposed to win a football game. They showed they were tough, we came back and we done that. But we just gotta play our brand of football.”

Brown led the Orange to a 10-3 finish in his first season in charge. However, the team fell to a 45-26 defeat against Tennessee to start this season. Up next for Syracuse is Colgate in Week 3.

