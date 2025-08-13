"In 17-hour NCAA work week how much can you teach?" CFB analyst raises concerns over Bill Belichick's prowess at UNC heading into 2025

North Carolina gave Bill Belichick his first college football head coaching opportunity by hiring him in December. However, the six-time Super Bowl winning coach's potential to replicate his NFL success in college football remains a big discussion ahead of the 2025 season.Renowned football analyst Colin Cowherd fears that Belichick’s brilliance can be limited by the realities of the college game.&quot;That's my question with Belichick, is that will his brilliance be muted? And I think with Belichick, my question is, if he's smart enough, he's a brilliant guy. I always thought John Gruden would be an excellent college coach. He's got just enough BS in the recruiting trail. John could recruit.&quot;Jim Harbaugh were great college coaches and pro coaches, right? But the reason is they can recruit their personalities. They're walk-around guys more than just scheme guys.&quot;Cowherd contrasted that with NFL coaches like Kyle Shanahan, Andy Reid and Sean Payton, who excel in scheme but might struggle in the recruiting-heavy college environment.&quot;Belichick is a brilliant, brilliant football coach,&quot; Cowherd said. &quot;But man, in a 17-hour NCAA-mandated work week, how much can you teach?&quot;Belichick takes over a UNC program that enters the 2025 season unranked and outside the preseason polls. However, the Tar Heels could benefit from a relatively favorable schedule, as ESPN’s College Football Power Index ranks their slate No. 71 in strength of schedule.Tom Brady outlines Bill Belichick’s winning formula for UNC playersFor years, NFL fans debated whether Bill Belichick or Tom Brady played the bigger role in building the New England Patriots’ golden dynasty. In truth, both credited each other for the program's success.Now, with UNC set to begin the Belichick era on Sept. 1 against TCU at Kenan Stadium, Brady has shared what the Tar Heels' players are going to get in his former coach.“He (Belichick) is gonna teach you the right fundamentals, the right techniques,&quot; Brady said on “The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast&quot; on Monday. &quot;He’s gonna have a high expectation for you and you’re gonna develop a lot. That’s what I know.”UNC enters the 2025 season following a 6-7 record in 2024.