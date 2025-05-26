In photo: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie poses in bikini from her Florida vacation 

Carson Beck wasn’t the only member of his family to leave Georgia in 2025. His younger sister, Kylie, formerly a Georgia cheerleader, also said goodbye to Athens. Now back in her hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, Kylie is enjoying her time soaking up the sun.

On Sunday, she shared a photo of herself in green and white swimwear, giving a shout out to the brand behind her look, Kulani Kinis. She seemed to enjoy her sun bath at the beach.

Carson Beck's sister Kylie (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliebeck_)

Meanwhile, her brother Carson is set to play the upcoming season for Miami. After four seasons at Georgia, the quarterback is ready to play quality football with the Hurricanes.

Though he missed spring practice due to the injury he sustained in the SEC championship game, Miami coach Mario Cristobal confirmed that Carson is “almost at 100 percent.”

For two seasons, Kylie brought energy to the sidelines supporting her brother. Her cheerleading days may be behind her, but her support for Carson is relentless. When Cristobal’s update made its way to her, Kylie reposted the quote on Instagram, captioning it:

“A fighter. An inspirational. A leader. A role model.”

Kylie Beck's IG story (Image credit: IG/@kyliebeck_)

Carson Beck’s sister Kylie on leaving Georgia

While it’s clear that Kylie is team Carson Beck, she didn’t specify her next steps after moving to Florida. However, she did offer a sweet farewell to Georgia and the Georgettes in a message she posted on Instagram on April 28.

Here’s an excerpt of her post:

“Thank you letter to Athens 💌 When one door closes, another door always opens with something greater on the other side. I entered this new city hoping for greatness, success, and happiness. … There has been a lot of lessons, a lot of pain, and a lot of learning in this city!"

"But the people it has brought me, who have changed the way I view life and the way I view myself, have had the greatest impact on my life so far and have made me better in a plethora of ways."

She then expressed her excitement about relocating to her hometown.

"This may be a chapter closed, but a new chapter has already begun. They always say home is where the heart is… so I’ll see you soon Florida!!! Thank you Athens for everything, these memories I will hold onto forever!!♥️🥹”

Kylie’s love for her hometown is rivaled only by her love for her brother.

