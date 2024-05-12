IN PHOTO: Former Texas Longhorns LB Derrick Johnson shares lessons as the commencement speaker at graduation ceremony

Former Texas linebacker Derrick Johnson made a return to the university on Saturday. He delivered the commencement address at the College of Education's graduation ceremonies.

His commencement address on Saturday coincided with the 20-year anniversary of his senior season, where he clinched the Butkus Award as the nation's premier linebacker. He also climbed the Bronko Nagurski Award and Jack Lambert Award for his performances that season.

The College Football Hall of Famer had the rare opportunity to share life lessons and inspire the graduating students in the ceremony as they embarked on a new phase of life. Johnson obtained his degree from the University of Texas in 2020, 16 years after he had left the school for his professional career.

Below are some pictures of Derrick Johnson delivering the commencement speech at the ceremony.

The commencement speech was a big moment for Derrick Johnson

Getting to deliver a commencement speech, especially at a prestigious institution like the University of Texas, is undoubtedly a rare honor.

Derrick Johnson is well aware of that, and despite his achievements in college football and the NFL, it was one of his biggest career moments:

“(I) probably had a little more butterflies. Usually, I have my helmet on and I can hide myself a little bit. (But there was) no hiding. After I got up there, I was comfortable. I knew I had a purpose to serve and help the next generation.”

“This is probably one of the biggest accomplishments of my career, even over football stuff. I feel like I can relate to these kids out here and make somebody better. If you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse.”

Without a doubt, Johnson will forever be proud of the event on Saturday. The former linebacker now serves as a source of inspiration to the younger generation coming behind. He has transcended beyond the boundaries and presented a new path many others can follow.

Derrick Johnson's college football career at Texas

Derrick Johnson had a brilliant college football career at Texas from 2001 to 2004. He left an indelible mark on the program in his four seasons, priming himself as one of the most dominant linebackers in the history of the Longhorns.

He was a two-time Consensus All-American, earning the honors in 2003 and 2004 and also a three-time first-team All-Big 12 in his final three seasons. He also earned a couple of other awards in his junior and senior season, including Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2004.

