In Photo: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian shows off her “exclusive” and “massive” breakfast in Paris

Loreal Sarkisian had a special breakfast in Paris on Sunday. The wardrobe stylist is in the city for the Paris Winter/Fall Fashion Week, months after visiting for the Spring/Summer edition.

Sarkisian stopped at Philippe Conticini and ordered some pastry. However, one of them stood out as it was noticeably big. It was a €32 specially made Croissant, which is known for its rarity. Only 10 of the large-size pastries are baked daily at the restaurant.

She showcased the massive croissant on her Instagram story while holding it. She described the pastry in her caption.

“It smelled so good❗❗But here's the catch: only 10 of these are baked daily, so they're exclusive as they're massive,” Loreal wrote.

Instagram story (image credit: instagram/lorealsarkisian)

A croissant is a classic French pastry, known for its crescent shape and delicate, flaky texture. Made from a laminated yeast dough similar to puff pastry, it is rich and buttery, falling under the category of viennoiserie.

Although inspired by the Austrian Kipferl, the croissant distinguishes itself through its French yeast-leavened layered dough, which creates its signature airy and crisp structure.

Another fashion tour for Loreal Sarkisian

Loreal Sarkisian is known for her regular presence at different popular fashion shows and events around the world. Over the years, she has participated in many of them, increasing her reputation as a wardrobe stylist in the fashion world.

She's not stopping in 2025. Sarkisian is set to be part of major fashion events this year and has started with Paris Fashion Week. She was spotted at the Louis Vuitton at the Louvre in an outfit from the fashion brand.

Sarkisian has established herself as a notable figure in the fashion world and will look to make an even bigger name for herself in 2025. She is expected to take part in a host of other fashion events in Europe before returning to the United States.

With the launch of Lo's Wardrobe Bar in November, this year is set to be a big one for Sarkisian. She will offer fashion lovers a new series of exclusive outfits from her unique closet all year round.

