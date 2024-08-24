In Photos: $1 million NIL-valued Shilo Sanders rocks all-green fit with dreadlocks ahead of 2024 season 

Colorado coach Deion Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders, has flown under the radar as his famous father and brother, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, have stolen the headlines during the offseason. This campaign will be crucial for the brothers as they try to boost their prospects before they declare for the 2025 NFL draft.

Ahead of the Buffs' season-opening game against the North Dakota State Bison, Shilo, who has a $1 million NIL valuation according to On3, posted a series of pictures on Instagram, rocking dreadlocks and a stylish all-green outfit, with the caption:

"Real Stepper #Headachegang™️"

Shilo Sanders' NIL deals create an impasse in bankruptcy case

Shilo Sanders was involved in a court case related to a civil assault filed by security guard John Darjean in 2015, in which Darjean alleges that the Colorado safety assaulted him and left him with permanent spinal injuries.

In a 2022 hearing, Sanders did not show up in court, leading the judge to award Darjean $11.89 million. In response, Sanders filed for bankruptcy last year.

In June, Shilo Sanders filed a motion for the case to be dismissed, but Judge Michael Romero dismissed it, citing LLCs (limited liability companies) owned by the Buffs' star that service his NIL deals as a cause for the case to proceed. In his ruling, the judge wrote:

“The Complaint contains sufficient allegations that Sanders’ companies function as his alter egos and that the corporate veils of the LLCs should be pierced. ... The Court therefore denies Sanders’ request to dismiss Darjean’s claim purely on the basis it might involve assets owned by Sanders’ LLCs.

"However, the Court cautions Darjean that reverse piercing is considered an 'extraordinary remedy' and he faces a high burden to demonstrate all necessary factors at trial.”

Sanders has several lucrative NIL deals with brands like Google, Actively Black, Starz, EA Sports, Tint My Ride and Porsche of Jackson.

USA TODAY reported that the judge in the case approved the appointment of a special counsel to oversee Shilo Sanders' bankruptcy case, as the plaintiff was not satisfied that Sanders was being truthful about his 2023 income, which was reported at $193,713. According to the report, Sanders' NIL deals with Oikos and KFC were not included in his 2023 income declaration.

The Shilo Sanders case continues to rumble on even as the 2024 college football begins, adding to the noise that has surrounded the Colorado Buffaloes during the offseason and preseason.

