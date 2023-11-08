In Photos: $25,000,000 worth Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd's 6,700-square-foot, $10M former home in uptown LA puts NFL stars to shame

Colin Cowherd, host of "The Herd," a three-hour show on FOX Sports, has hit the news for his Los Angeles mansion. The luxurious property, given its opulence and recent $10 million sale, has made the real estate headlines.

Even though Cowherd, who is reportedly worth $25 million, didn't quite reach his initial asking price of $11.5 million, the sale still fetched him a substantial amount. The radio personality originally purchased the property for $6.9 million in February 2021.

The mansion is located in the Brentwood Village area of Los Angeles. Having an acreage of 6,700-square-foot, Cowherd’s LA mansion boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The house provides ample space for larger-than-life living.

The property, which Colin Cowherd sold in August, covers a bit more than a quarter-acre. It features a large front lawn, beautifully set back from the street. It is enclosed by white fencing and a gate, giving an elegant look at first sight from the outside.

The property's pristine landscaping and an upgraded stone façade with new windows and doors give it a freshly renovated look. Have a look at the pictures yourself:

Inside the mansion, the attention to detail is something that you’ll often see. Featuring coffered ceilings, attractive ironwork and hardwood floors, the property captures your attention immediately.

The grand main bedroom has two huge walk-in closets, which is hard to miss. The top floor boasts a media or game room, which can be perfect for all kinds of parties and recreational activities. Moving outdoors, you’ll find a pool and an outdoor living space to chill and enjoy the sun when you want.

The first floor houses a second living room, a home office and a guest suite. Some other unique features of Colin Cowherd's former home include a refrigerated wine room and a separate massage space. There's even a secret bedroom designed for pets that has its own fireplace.

The living room, which is situated a step down from the entry, has a paneled bar. The enormous dining room has a stunning chandelier and a luxurious kitchen with a granite center island being the mainstay.

The kitchen also offers a spacious breakfast nook and easy access to the family room, which overlooks the pool and backyard.

When it comes to real estate, you’ll be surprised that Cowherd is quite experienced. He has already bought and sold multiple homes in Manhattan Beach, CA, as well as properties in Utah and Florida.

The voice of Colin Cowherd and his detailed analysis hold weightage in the NFL arena. Maybe the league's stars can take a tip or two from the sports analyst.