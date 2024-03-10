IN PHOTOS: $4.7M NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders plays football at Miami seashore as Hurricanes player tunes in for fun session

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is putting in the hard yards during the offseason. The signal-caller recently spent some time training in a scenic location, at South Beach in Miami.

Shedeur, who has NIL deals worth $4.7 million as per On3, appeared to have a fun session on the sand with Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cameron Ward, Virginia Tech signal-caller Kyron Drones and former SMU quarterback Darrel Colbert Jr. as well.

Shedeur took to Instagram on Saturday night to post some snaps from his training session.

Earlier this week, Shedeur was in Houston, Texas, training with Ward at the Select QB Athletics Academy in Houston.

The two quarterbacks took part in some training drills, and it seems that they traveled together and linked up with Drones in Miami as well.

How did Shedeur Sanders fare in the 2023 college football season?

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders had an impressive season in 2023 with the Colorado Buffaloes despite the team's struggles overall.

The quarterback completed 298 of 430 passes, totaling 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions and rushed for four touchdowns across 11 regular-season games.

Shedeur led Colorado to a strong start, as they raced to a 3-0 record in the first few weeks of the season. However, the Buffaloes struggled for the remainder of the season and finished last in the Pac-12, with an underwhelming 4-8 record (1-8 in the conference).

Shedeur missed Colorado's regular-season finale against the Utah Utes after sustaining an ankle injury. He had numbness in his throwing hand and resultany sat out the game.

The Buffaloes failed to qualify for a bowl game, as they did not manage six wins in the season. However, Shedeur's offseason activities suggest that he's eager to lead Colorado to a winning season in 2024.