IN PHOTOS: $45,000,000 worth Deion Sanders decked up in white and gold during iconic 1989 NFL Draft

Deion Sanders is widely considered to be one of the greatest cornerbacks in NFL history. The Pro and College Football Hall of Famer, who has a net worth of $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, had a legendary collegiate career with the Florida State Seminoles that led to him being selected fifth overall in the 1989 NFL Draft.

'Prime Time' found himself at the residence of his agent, Steve Zucker, during the draft, where he struck an iconic pose - wearing plenty of gold and talking on the phone - that lived up to his nickname.

In honor of the 2024 NFL Draft taking place on Thursday, the Colorado Buffaloes shared photos of their head coach being drafted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out photos of Deion Sanders on draft day below:

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

They also included a clip in which Sanders was interviewed by Andrea Kremer of ESPN live from Zucker's home. When asked what number he would wear, the two-time unanimous All-American - who wore #2 in college and was ineligible to do so in the NFL due to NFL jersey number rules at the time - responded:

"21. We had to get a 2 in there somewhere so I think we chose unanimously - a unanimous decision - we're going 21."

He was then asked about his comments that his mom, who was seated beside him, is now rich, responded:

"No more sales. No more nothing now. We're getting the big houses we've always been wanting. We can get everything we want now."

Can Shedeur Sanders follow Deion Sanders' footsteps?

While he may have been a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders decided to return to the Colorado Buffaloes for the 2024 season. The son of Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders had a strong season in his first year of FBS play.

He threw for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions while completing 69.3% of his passes. If Sanders is able to replicate his success, there is a strong possibility that he will join his father in being selected in the top five of the draft.

In fact, he could wind up being the top overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft as the quarterback class is not considered to be strong. Shedeur, along with teammate and two-way star Travis Hunter, are projected to be first-round draft picks next year.