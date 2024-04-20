In Photos: 5 times Michigan's Mike Sainristil and GF Seliana Carvalho shared heartwarming parents-to-be moments

Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil is dating Seliana Carvalho, a former soccer player and coach. Carvalho is currently serving as a success coach at The Michogan Hispanic Collaborative, as per her LinkedIn.

Sainristil started dating Carvalho in October 2021. The couple has been showcasing wholesome and romantic moments of their relationship to their fans online. Currently expecting a child together, let's look at five times the two shared their best parent-to-be moments on their social media accounts.

#1Mike Sainristil and GF announced their pregnancy

The couple announced their pregnancy news via a joined Instagram upload. In the picture, they wore beige jackets, white tops, and blue jeans. Sainristil and Carvalho posed with the images of sonograms, sharing sweet kisses. The caption of the post was:

"soon to be family of 3🤍"

The couple also posted a gender-reveal video where they revealed that they will have a daughter. Mike Sainristil hugged his girlfriend and showed his excitement to be a girl dad.

#2 Baby shower celebration

Mike and Seliana organized a baby shower for their family and friends. Seliana posted a picture from the celebration, wearing a simple, white bodycon dress. The Michigan cornerback wore a beige suit and kept his hand on her belly.

The couple was all smiles, captioning the post:

"Mom and Dad💛💗 wouldn’t want anyone else by my side🤞🏼Thank you to everyone who celebrate our special day with us, we love you 💫"

#3 Courtside and enjoying life

Mike and Seliana attended the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards game on April 14. The couple supported the Celtics and wore the team's color. Seliana wore a sage green top that showed off her baby bump and Mike wore a jacket with the team's merchandise.

The caption of the post was:

"Lucky to have you 🍀"

#4 A walk on the beach

Mike and Seliana uploaded dreamy pictures from their maternity shoot. In the pictures, both of them shared kisses and embraced each other. The caption of the post showed that the couple is excited to welcome their daughter, who will be born in June.

"See you in June🤍💛"

#5 Mike Sainristil and Seliana work out in the gym

A pregnant Seliana and Mike Sainristil shared a reel on Instagram where they were seen working out with each other. The two did various exercises and supported one another throughout the gym session. Seliana wrote:

"When you found your forever gym partner >>> 🙏🏽🤞🏼"

