IN PHOTOS: $7.2 million Colorado estate that Deion Sanders' sons targeted is an absolute beauty draped in serene mountain range

Colorado coach Deion Sanders' sons found a massive Colorado estate that they showed their father as a potential gift.

Located on a 33-acre plot, the 17,188-square-foot home commanded an asking price of $7.2 million, according to Crazy Luxury Homes. It has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms in addition to the spread of land and mountain views.

The mansion also has a tennis court, a swimming pool, a movie theatre, a climate-controlled wine cellar, a workout area, an outdoor fountain and a gazebo.

Coach Prime's path to Colorado

It's been a wild path to Colorado for Sanders. A decade ago, the retired NFL star was coaching at his own Coach Prime Academy, a high school program in Texas. From the Texas high school ranks, Sanders moved on to his first collegiate job, the head coaching position at HBCU Jackson State.

In three years at Jackson State, Sanders posted a 27-6 record, leading the Tigers to consecutive Celebration Bowl appearances.

He then moved on to the University of Colorado and had an up-and-down 2023 season, starting 3-0 but finishing 4-8. Still, with a Colorado program that had largely been invisible, Sanders made it relevant again and has Buffaloes fans excited for 2024.

The Sanders Sons

In two seasons at Jackson State, Shedeur Sanders passed for 6,983 yards and 70 touchdowns. As a starter at Colorado, Sanders passed for 3,230 yards and 32 scores. A potential NFL draft pick, Shedeur turned down the pros to play another year for his father.

A defensive back like his father, Shilo Sanders impressed at South Carolina as a reserve before starring at Jackson State in 2021. Still a junior, he had 67 tackles, four forced fumbles, and a pick-six for the Buffaloes. He's also an NFL prospect but will also return to Colorado.

Deion Sanders, Jr., is no longer playing football, although he was a solid player at SMU. Now largely active in social media, he is the main force at Well Off Media, which spends a fair amount of time chronicling his father's most recent exploits.

