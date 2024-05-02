Nick Saban made significant contributions to college football as a head coach, coaching a lot of players to greatness. Following his retirement from Alabama, he has devoted more time to philanthropy through the ‘Nick Saban Kids Foundation’.

Together his wife Miss Terry, the legendary coach donated a property in Tuscaloosa in honor of the 2023 Alabama football team, the last squad under Saban's leadership.

The foundation took to Instagram to share snippets of the handing over of the ‘LANK House’ to the Chambers family. Both Coach Saban and Miss Terry were present and even got clicked with the recipient family. Here are some snaps from the occasion:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Welcome home Chambers Family! The LANK House, a Habitat for Humanity home donated by Nick & Terry Saban and Nick’s Kids Foundation in the honor of the 2023 Alabama Football team,” the foundation wrote in the caption of the post.

Saban, who has an $80 million net worth according to Celebrity Net Worth, have been quite active in charity in Tuscaloosa in the 17 years he spent with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

His foundation has donated more than $1.5 million to build homes for twenty families. Each home is dedicated to an Alabama team winning a national championship (18), along with an SEC championship winning side and a Sugar Bowl title winning squad.

With the latest donation, the number of houses has now gone up to 21. Nick Saban's legacy will live on in Tuscaloosa even if he is no longer associated with the Alabama football program.

How Nick Saban brought ‘LANK’ creator Jalen Milroe to Alabama

The ‘LANK’ house is named after a brand by the same name created by the Alabama QB Jalen Milroe. Initially, the Crimson Tide star was headed to the Texas Longhorns. During the 2020 NFL Draft, the year Tua Tagovailoa was drafted, Nick Saban's call convinced Milroe to come to Tuscaloosa.

“Saban called me and said 'Hey you come here this will be you in the next' So I was in junior high school... That's some commitment... You ain't got to sell me nothing,” Milroe said on ‘Bussin with the Boys’ podcast.

Milroe came in and became a starter for the Crimson Tide in 2023, leading the team to a SEC championship win against the Georgia Bulldogs and into the playoffs. He also became the last QB to be coached by Coach Saban. Thus, ‘LANK’ came to be associated with Tuscaloosa rather than Texas.