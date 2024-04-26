IN PHOTOS: Alabama’s Terrion Arnold dazzles in special pink suit embroidered with “Lank 3” for 2024 NFL draft

Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold arrived at the 2024 NFL Draft in a salmon pink suit with silver details. The outfit was designed by Tom Marchitelli, the designer who has dressed NFL stars like Joe Burrow and Travis Kelce.

The cornerback, who was selected No. 24 by the Detroit Lions, seemed confident in his outfit. Marchitelli described the look as one-of and included a special design on the inside of the jacket, an idea of the former Alabama Crimson Tide player.

One of the sides of the jacket featured a picture of Terrion Arnold when he played youth football along with his family picture. The other side of the jacket included the acronym “LANK,” which stands for “Let All Naysayers Know.” It was the Crimson Tide’s motto last season. Below the acronym was his college jersey number 3 in red color.

As per ESPN, Arnold’s stepmother reached out to Marchitelli, also known as “Gentleman’s Playbook.” Arnold and the designer met in Tampa Bay for a fitting session and tried out different colors for the suit.

Arnold and his stepmother initially wanted the suit to be of teal and aquamarines tone. But when they saw Marchitelli in a pink and gray suit, they changed their minds.

The suit additionally included a rounded shawl lapel and a silver-toned gray bow tie that matched the secondary color of the suit.

Lions traded up to select Terrion Arnold in the 2024 NFL draft

The Detroit Lions traded up to select the Alabama cornerback with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit. The team completed a deal with the Dallas Cowboys, who received the No. 29 overall pick and a third-round pick (No. 73).

The Lions moved up by five spots to draft Terrion Arnold. The team also received a 2025 seventh-round kick as part of the deal.

Arnold led Alabama with five interceptions and 12 passes last season.