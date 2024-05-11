In Photos: Alex Orji shares snippets from Michigan squad’s sunny vacation in Mexico during CFB offseason

Alex Orji took to Instagram to share snippets of a vacation with the Michigan squad in the college football offseason. The group can be seen enjoying the sun in Mexico, recuperating before they start their national title defense in a few months. Along with Orji were the likes of Derek Moore, Colston Loveland, Will Johnson, Tyler Morris, Makari Paige and Jayden Denegal.

Orji backed up J.J. McCarthy at Ann Arbor as the Wolverines won the national title in the 2023 season. He will be in the running to become the next QB1 for the Maize and Blue along with Denegal. But before the competition begins, the group decided to head across the southern border to enjoy a sunny vacation together.

Here are the snaps shared by QB Alex Orji from the holiday with the Michigan Wolverines teammates.

“Welcome to the good life,” Orji wrote in Spanish in the caption of the Instagram post.

The photos show the group posing together at the beach, enjoying some water sports and partying. They were in Cancun and apparently had a great time holidaying before the daily grind of the season comes knocking.

Orji is a junior quarterback who has been shining despite getting limited opportunities to play on the field. He rushed for 86 yards and found the endzone on foot once in the 2023 season, showing the athlete in him. Now it remains to be seen if he can throw as well as McCarthy did during his time in Ann Arbor and get the starting job under new head coach Sherrone Moore.

When Alex Orji showed his arm talent with Will Johnson but on baseball field

The friendship between a QB and a wide receiver is a natural phenomenon in football due to their reliance on each other. One such budding friendship is between the Michigan duo of Alex Orji and Will Johnson. They are now partying in Cancun but a couple of weeks ago were on a baseball field together showing off their skills in the game. Johnson shared a clip of their outing on his Instagram story.

Alex Orji might have been on the losing side in the Michigan Spring game but he is still in the running for that coveted starting job. According to him, he is ready to help the team in any way possible to ensure they score more points than their opponents. Johnson is also in the run to become a starter as a WR to become the next star in Ann Arbor. Will they be doing it together?

