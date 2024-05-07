IN PHOTOS: Bills WR Keon Coleman sweats it out wearing FSU Orange Bowl shirt days after his “choking” comment

Keon Coleman has some unique opinions. Do you all remember when Kirby Smart's Georgia convincingly beat Florida State in the Orange Bowl? Well, Keon Coleman feels like that didn't matter. The wide receiver, alongside many of his teammates, decided to skip this game after the debacle of being snubbed for the CFP by the committee.

And now, Keon Coleman, in what seems to be a quip to the whole situation, decided to post a series of pictures to his Instagram of him training in his Orange Bowl sweater.

Shortly after being drafted by the Buffalo Bills, the former Seminole opened up about his feelings on the matter in the Robert Griffin III podcast. Here's what he told the former NFL quarterback recently:

"(If) you would have won (the SEC championship), you would have found out who was better between Florida State and Georgia. You would have played us in the matter bowl. In a bowl that mattered (as opposed the Orange Bowl). We’re not going to play y’all in a bowl that don’t matter. That’s a waste of time,”

Kirby Smart's players at Georgia were quick to react to the comments by the wide receiver:

Keon Coleman didn't seem to be affected by the reactions to his comments, and he even clapped back at Georgia players and fans:

Keon Coleman thinks Kirby Smart's Georgia is a team of chokers

Would you describe a team that won two straight national titles and was undefeated up until the SEC title game as a bunch of chokers? Keon Coleman apparently thinks that of Kirby Smart's Georgia:

“If y’all would have won (against Alabama) and did what y’all were supposed to do, y’all would have would have had to see us. We would have been doing (Tomahawk Chop) that the whole time. All of that barking, we would have put a spear straight through you. Ain’t no barking, that’s dead. You would have found out, but the world may never know because Georgia decided to lose (to Alabama). We should question their toughness to Bama. How (do) y’all keep choking?”

The reality is, that Mike Norvell's Florida State suffered a historic injustice. First Power Five undefeated champion left out of the CFP. It's also true that we had a series of unexpected results never seen before.

Everyone expected Oregon to beat Washington, which could've taken the Pac-12 out of the picture. There was also the unexpected win of Alabama over Georgia, but that's Nick Saban for you.

