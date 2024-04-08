IN PHOTOS: Blake Corum’s GF Makiah Shipp shares heartwarming snaps as couple mark their presence at Detroits Tigers’ Comerica Park

Blake Corum might no longer be a part of the Michigan Wolverines, but he is still very much a part of the sports scene in the state. On Sunday, he made a special appearance alongside his girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, at the Detroit Tigers’ Comerica Park. Shipp shared some snaps from the game with her fans on social media.

Corum made a name for himself as the running back for the Wolverines under Jim Harbaugh's tutelage. He played a pivotal role in leading the team to its first national title in two and a half decades at the start of 2024. With just a few weeks left for the NFL draft, the Michigan star decided to catch the Tigers game against the Oakland Athletics in Detroit.

Here is the snap Makiah Shipp uploaded on her Instagram stories from Comerica Park featuring her boyfriend and former Michigan Wolverines football star Blake Corum:

Blake Corum and Makiah Shipp at Comerica Park.

The youth activist also posted an Instagram photo documenting her presence in the game. Here is the post that she shared:

Corum threw the ceremonial first pitch, and the Tigers shared some snaps of the same with their fans.

The MLB matchup between the Tigers and the Athletics on Sunday turned out to be a blowout for the home team. It was the final game of the three-game series between the two and also the decider. Outfielder Riley Greene was the only person to get on board for the home team as the Athletics outplayed them 7-1. This was the Tigers’ second defeat of the series and third overall in the current season.

Corum and Shipp had to see the team they support lose the series against a club that had already registered seven defeats in nine games before coming into this one.

Blake Corum NFL draft projection

Blake Corum would be eagerly waiting for the 2024 NFL draft to commence and turn pro to live his dream. He is camping in Detroit, where the draft is taking place this year, starting on April 25.

According to projections, he is most likely going to be a late second-round pick. But he has already shown his mettle, especially in the 2023 season, as UM's primary weapon in the backfield. He presents a threat that would keep all defenses on their toes for runs and run-option plays.

Corum had 258 carries in the 2023 season and gained 1,245 rushing yards. He also found the end zone a total of 27 times in that period, becoming one of the highest-scoring options for the team.

The Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies in the national championship game in January, giving them the title for the first time since 1997. It remains to be seen which NFL team would prefer to take Corum in the draft.

