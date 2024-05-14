In Photos: Colorado HC Deion Sanders shares glimpses of meetup with "longtime friend" Jamie Foxx

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders took a break from his football duties to reconnect with a longtime friend, actor Jamie Foxx. Sanders shared two pictures of the reunion on his Instagram account.

Sanders expressed his gratitude for the reunion, describing it as "awesome and unbelievable."

"Made my Year! Catching up with my longtime friend was flat out awesome & unbelievable," Sanders wrote. "Heading his story of his complications & knowing mine was a true testimony of god's Grace, Love & Mercy. All I can say is WOW WOW WOW WOW. I can't wait until you witness Jamie tell his TRUTH. God is Incredible. I had to line it up because he still feels he can get me because I have 8 toes."

Sanders and Foxx met at the Fox Upfront show, which was also attended by Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter.

Foxx stood out in the crowd as a non-athlete guest, but he tried his best to entertain with his wit. He also engaged in light banter with Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade.

A peek into Deion Sanders and Jamie Foxx's friendship

Last season, when the Colorado Buffaloes surprised many by starting 3-0, the buzz around the team intensified. "Coach Prime" discussed a unique aspect of his support network and shared the flood of messages he received after games. He pointed out that one person who reached out to him was Jamie Foxx.

Sanders and Foxx have both faced health scares in recent years. Sanders underwent multiple surgeries to address blood clot concerns, while Foxx narrowly escaped a life-threatening incident and was hospitalized in April 2023.

“No one gives me football advice. That would be ignorant for them to,” Sanders was quoted as saying by On3. “It’s like me giving Jamie Foxx acting advice. Jamie Foxx checks on me, because we went through something tremendous and he almost lost his life as well. And he’s a friend."

Coach Prime also divulged that Foxx had a house just 15 minutes away in Texas.

"Where I live in Texas, he lives right down the street. Like he was born and raised right down the street. Probably 15 minutes from where I live.”

Sanders and Foxx also appeared together on ESPN's "First Take" in 2021 to discuss their respective projects at the time.