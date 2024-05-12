In Photos: Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra and son Shedeur wish their respective moms a Happy Mother’s Day via heartwarming posts

Mother's Day has brought out warm wishes in the Deion Sanders household, as his daughter, Deiondra Sanders, and son, Shedeur Sanders, showered their respective moms with love and appreciation. They made the day extra special for their mothers, Carolyne Chambers and Pilar Sanders.

Deiondra reshared a picture from Carolyne Chambers' IG account on her story and captioned it:

"Happy Mother's Day Mommy! LOVE YOU 🤗😘."

Screenshot via Instagram

Deiondra will be a mom soon and will look forward to celebrating Mother’s Day being on the receiving end.

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders, the star quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes, shared a touching snapshot with his mom, Pilar Sanders, capturing a precious moment between them.

"Happy Mother's Day ❤️."

Screenshot via Instagram

Deion Sanders' youngest daughter, Shelomi Sanders, also wished her mother, Pilar Sanders. She shared a collage on IG.

"Happy Mother's Day to my rocks," Shelomi wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram

Deiondra Sanders is the eldest child of Deion Sanders, who was born in 1992 to him and his first wife, Carolyne Chambers.

Why did Deion Sanders divorce Carolyne Chambers and Pilar Sanders?

The whirlwind romances and tumultuous divorces of Deion Sanders have long been the talk of the town. His journey from model Carolyne Chambers to Pilar Sanders has been anything but smooth sailing.

In 1989, Sanders and Chambers married after a year of courtship, welcoming two children into their lives, Deion Jr. and Deiondra. However, their love story took a sharp turn in 1998 when they decided to part ways, citing “unresolved issues” as the cause of their split.

Chambers was granted custody of their children, while Sanders struggled with the emotional fallout, even facing depression and attempting suicide.

Moving forward, Sanders found love again with model Pilar Sanders in 1999. Together, they raised a family of three – Shedeur, Shilo and Shelomi Sanders. However, their union hit the rocks in 2013, leading to a bitter divorce marked by disputes and toxicity.

Ongoing battles over custody and allegations of domestic violence have continued in the past few years, with Coach Prime also filing a defamation suit against Pilar.

