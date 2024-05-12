IN PHOTOS: FSU QB DJ Uiagalelei proposes GF Ava Pitchard with a dazzling radiant-cut engagement ring

FSU commit DJ Uiagalelei has had quite the journey in college. But one moment that he will not forget is when he proposed to his long-time girlfriend, Ava Pritchard.

The former Clemson Tigers quarterback shared a series of pictures on his social media accounts. In the pictures, the couple was smiling ear to ear. DJ proposed to Ava in Hawaii at a beautiful spot that was decorated with white petals of flowers and several candles.

DJ Uiagalelei wore a gray athleisure set while his now-fiancee wore a yellow knit maxi dress. The QB proposed to Ava with a elegant radiant-cut solitaire engagement ring on a thin gold band.

He added a caption to the post:

“It was always You 💍”

Ava Pritchard was part of the Clemson Tigers’ volleyball squad. She played on the team from 2018 to 2021 and was the team captain in 2021. She finished the 2021 season with 180 points, 130 kills and 18 digs.

Ava made her relationship official with DJ in Instagram on November 2020. The couple has been sharing numerous pictures of each other on their Instagram accounts, giving their fans a sneak peek into their relationship.

DJ Uiagalelei’s journey as a star prospect in college

Uiagalelei began his career at Clemson and was one of the highest-rated recruits in the country. He was ranked as a five-star prospect coming out of high school.

DJ Uiagalelei was a backup quaterback for Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and played ten games as a true freshman. He was able to start two games when Lawrence was injured, thus becoming the seventh true freshman to start at quarterback for the Clemson Tigers.

In his three years at Clemson, DJ threw 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. He decided to transfer to Oregon State to get a fresh start and was able to impress with his talents.

DJ threw for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns, against seven interceptions. He then committed to Florida State and will replace Jordan Travis as the starting QB of the team.

