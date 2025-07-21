In Photos: Garrett Nussmeier's fiancée Ella Springfield recaps adorable wedding proposal moments ahead of LSU's 2025 season

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier got engaged to his longtime partner, Ella Springfield, on July 5. Springfield shared a few pictures of Nussmeier's proposal, two weeks after their engagement.

Here are some of the snaps Springfield posted on Instagram on Sunday.

Image via ella.springfield Instagram

Image via ella.springfield Instagram

Image via ella.springfield Instagram

Image via ella.springfield Instagram

Image via ella.springfield Instagram

Image via ella.springfield Instagram

"Forever and always, yes yes yes. “I have found the one whom my soul loves.” -Song of Solomon 3:4," Springfield wrote.

Garrett wore a white shirt while Ella had a cream-colored outfit on. He may have had the walkway constructed for his proposal, which was decorated with white flowers and candles. A waterbody and a sunset served as the background.

The couple were surrounded by close friends and family when Garrett popped the question. Springfield also flaunted her ring, which had an oval cut and two diamonds on either sides.

Garrett Nussmeier began dating his fiancée Ella Springfield during their high school days

NCAA Football: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier- Source: Imagn

At the LSU Tigers' Southeastern Conference Media Days last week, Garrett Nussmeier opened up on his engagement and how he met his fiancée, Ella Springfield.

“She (Springfield) went to Byron Nelson High School, which is about 20 minutes away from Flower Mound Marcus, so we’ve been together for a while," Nussmeier said on Tuesday. "We had some rough patches together for sure in the beginning of college, you know, kind of adjusting. But you know, we’ve basically grown up together.”

Springfield graduated from LSU with a Major in Marketing. Meanwhile, Nussmeier is a senior at the university, majoring in mass communications.

Nussmeier has played his entire football career with the Tigers, committing to the program in 2021. He will play his fifth and final year in the 2025 campaign.

Last season, Nussmeier got the QB1 role. He recorded 4,043 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and three rushing touchdowns across 13 games, leading the team to a 9-4 (5-3 SEC) record.

