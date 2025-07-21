  • home icon
  • College Football
  • In Photos: Garrett Nussmeier's fiancée Ella Springfield recaps adorable wedding proposal moments ahead of LSU's 2025 season

In Photos: Garrett Nussmeier's fiancée Ella Springfield recaps adorable wedding proposal moments ahead of LSU's 2025 season

By Arnold
Published Jul 21, 2025 15:15 GMT
Image via ella.springfield Instagram
Garrett Nussmeier's fiancée Ella Springfield recaps adorable wedding proposal moments ahead of LSU's 2025 season (image credit: instagram/ella.springfield)

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier got engaged to his longtime partner, Ella Springfield, on July 5. Springfield shared a few pictures of Nussmeier's proposal, two weeks after their engagement.

Ad

Here are some of the snaps Springfield posted on Instagram on Sunday.

Image via ella.springfield Instagram
Image via ella.springfield Instagram
Image via ella.springfield Instagram
Image via ella.springfield Instagram
Image via ella.springfield Instagram
Image via ella.springfield Instagram
Image via ella.springfield Instagram
Image via ella.springfield Instagram
Image via ella.springfield Instagram
Image via ella.springfield Instagram
Image via ella.springfield Instagram
Image via ella.springfield Instagram
"Forever and always, yes yes yes. “I have found the one whom my soul loves.” -Song of Solomon 3:4," Springfield wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Garrett wore a white shirt while Ella had a cream-colored outfit on. He may have had the walkway constructed for his proposal, which was decorated with white flowers and candles. A waterbody and a sunset served as the background.

The couple were surrounded by close friends and family when Garrett popped the question. Springfield also flaunted her ring, which had an oval cut and two diamonds on either sides.

Garrett Nussmeier began dating his fiancée Ella Springfield during their high school days

NCAA Football: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier- Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier- Source: Imagn

At the LSU Tigers' Southeastern Conference Media Days last week, Garrett Nussmeier opened up on his engagement and how he met his fiancée, Ella Springfield.

Ad
“She (Springfield) went to Byron Nelson High School, which is about 20 minutes away from Flower Mound Marcus, so we’ve been together for a while," Nussmeier said on Tuesday. "We had some rough patches together for sure in the beginning of college, you know, kind of adjusting. But you know, we’ve basically grown up together.”
Ad

Springfield graduated from LSU with a Major in Marketing. Meanwhile, Nussmeier is a senior at the university, majoring in mass communications.

Nussmeier has played his entire football career with the Tigers, committing to the program in 2021. He will play his fifth and final year in the 2025 campaign.

Last season, Nussmeier got the QB1 role. He recorded 4,043 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and three rushing touchdowns across 13 games, leading the team to a 9-4 (5-3 SEC) record.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications