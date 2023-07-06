In Photos: Georgia Bulldogs Sanford Stadium phase one of $68.5 million renovation remains on schedule

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the process of renovating the south end of Sanford Stadium in a $68.5 project that remains on schedule. By next summer, Georgia will have spent $243.5 million on renovations since 2017. Take a look at what the Bulldogs have renovated below.

What have the Georgia Bulldogs renovated?

The Georgia Bulldogs renovations began with the indoor practice facility. The project cost $31 million and was completed in January 2017. The Bulldogs expanded the west end of Sanford Stadium in a $63 million project, that was completed in August 2018.

The following summer, they spent $1 million to renovate the stadium lights. Between 2021 and 2022, Georgia spent $80 million on renovating their football operations facilities in a two phase project.

The Bulldogs are in the midst of the first phase of expanding the south end of Sanford Stadium. The second phase will take place next summer, with the project costing $68.5 million in total.

Check out photos of the most recent renovations to Sanford Stadium below:

What has the Georgia Bulldogs athletic director said about the renovations?

Speaking with Mike Griffith of DawgNation, Georgia Bulldogs athletic director Josh Brooks discussed the renovations to the south end of Sanford Stadium, stating:

"It was time to dig in at Sanford Stadium. This South 100 area, this concourse, and we also need more premium seating areas, so we had a lot of problems to address.

"We’re widening that South 100 concourse, and if you think about it, that South 100 concourse is where our most loyal, long-time serving fans have been sitting for 30 or 40 years and they had one of the worst game-day experiences due to that narrow concourse. I think this project over two phases will address a lot of issues."

How have the Georgia Bulldogs done in 2024 recruiting?

The Georgia Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships, thanks in large part to the recruiting efforts of Kirby Smart and his staff. Bulldogs fans could have another great team to watch when renovations are complete.

Georgia has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2024 season after landing the second-ranked class in 2023. The Bulldogs have secured a commitment from the top prospect in the class, quarterback Dylan Raiola. They have also landed the fourth-ranked overall prospect, and top-ranked cornerback, Ellis Robinson IV.

All in all, Georgia has already secured commitments from 23 prospects, 10 of which rank in the top-100 of the class, while they remain involved in the recruitment of plenty more.

