IN PHOTOS: Georgia Bulldogs show off bejeweled championship rings for Stetson Bennett, Jalen Carter and co.

The Georgia Bulldogs closed out the 2022 season with a 65-7 win against Texas Christian University.

The team went 15-0 during the season, ending a spectacular campaign with the national championship. Of course, their championship rings had to be just as iconic.

In a recent social media post, the team revealed their new rings, right before they played their G-Day spring football game taking place at the Stanford Stadium. The rings seem to be extremely detailed, quite different from their previous rings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Front Office Sports @FOS



2 back-to-back CFP trophies

4 base stones for total titles

15 spikes for perfect 15-0 season

107 white stones for points in the CFP Georgia has unveiled its 2022 CFP National Championship rings:2 back-to-back CFP trophies4 base stones for total titles15 spikes for perfect 15-0 season107 white stones for points in the CFP Georgia has unveiled its 2022 CFP National Championship rings:▪️ 2 back-to-back CFP trophies▪️ 4 base stones for total titles▪️ 15 spikes for perfect 15-0 season▪️ 107 white stones for points in the CFP https://t.co/bO56t0133b

A highlight is the College Football Playoff Championship trophies present at the top, a clear call-out to their impressive back-to-back title wins.

Image Credit: Georgia Bulldogs official Twitter (@GeorgiaFootball)

They added four stones for their title total and 15 spikes for their 15-0 season.

All the details were special to the Dawgs, making the rings sizeable and memorable at the same time. The Hundred and seven white stones represented their points in the CFP.

Image Credit: Georgia Bulldogs official Twitter (@GeorgiaFootball)

Not only did they share photos, but also a trailer labeled 'Deja Vu'. The small clip showed off the rings in all their glory, shot stylishly to suit the vibe and their win.

The first team to win consecutive titles, their achievement was loud and clear in the ring's design.

Fans cannot stop praising the Georgia Bulldogs for their hard work

As glorious as the rings were, fans couldn't stop marveling over the rings or the Bulldogs' victory. Few fans quickly noticed the word 'hunt', stating that it gave them goosebumps.

The Dawgs had the same motto for the entire season. They were going to hunt, and not be the ones hunted. As a result, they took home another national championship, all the while maintaining a perfect record.

Ty @Taco_Partyy @GeorgiaFootball Go for 3 in 23 baby @GeorgiaFootball Go for 3 in 23 baby

Of course, many urged the team to go ahead and aim for a third consecutive victory in 2023. While the team knows it isn't an easy task, they are gearing up to try:

“We’ll have a lot of guys coming back. We’ll lose some really talented guys, probably lose some juniors,” said coach Kirby Smart. “But the disease that creeps into your program is called entitlement. I’ve seen it firsthand.

“If you can stomp it out with leadership, then you can stay hungry. And we have a saying around our place: We eat off the floor. And if you’re willing to eat off the floor, you can be special.”

It will be interesting to see if they can achieve their goal of a third consecutive championship.

Poll : 0 votes