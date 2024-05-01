IN PHOTOS: Jim Harbaugh's son James Harbaugh draws a hilarious comparison between former Michigan HC and $200M worth Kris Jenner

Jim Harbaugh was spotted with a camera on the stands filming the proceedings during the 2024 NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. This was obviously the coach's first official assignment as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers after leaving Michigan.

This drew a lot of attention amid the sign-stealing scandal the Wolverines were engulfed in before Harbaugh left the program to return to the NFL. The program was alleged to have operated a group, led by Connor Stalions, assigned to steal signs with cameras at future opponent’s games.

Jim Harbaugh's son, James Harbaugh, recently made some fun out of the coach's action at the Combine. He posted a picture of Kris Jenner, who has a net worth of $200 million according to Forbes, with a camera in her hand on his Instagram story. The picture was taken from Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video.

Jim Harbaugh setting up his team with the Chargers

Jim Harbaugh is getting well-prepared for his second tenure in the NFL, and building a solid roster is paramount. The coach oversaw his first draft as the head coach of the Chargers last week, with the franchise picking a host of players that will become part of the new era.

The Chargers selected nine players in this year's draft, making at least one pick in all seven rounds. Their first pick came at No. 5 with offensive lineman Joe Alt selected. He became the franchise's highest-drafted player since 2016 when they selected Joey Bosa at No. 3.

It's worth noting that Jim Harbaugh selected two of his former players at Michigan. Linebacker Junior Colson was selected in the third round while the franchise made wide receiver Cornelius Johnson its final pick in the seventh round of the draft.

Below are the players drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1: No. 5 - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Round 2: No. 34 - (from New England) - Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Round 3: No. 69 -Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

Round 4: No. 105 - Justin Eboigbe, DT, Alabama

Round 5: No, 137 (from New England) - Tarheeb Still, CB, Maryland

Round 5: No. 140 - Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame

Round 6: No. 181 - Kimani Vidal, RB, Troy

Round 7: No. 225 - Brenden Rice, WR, USC

Round 7: No. 253 (Compensatory) - Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan

Without a doubt, the Chargers did well with their picks in the draft. They were able to bring in a host of wide receivers, which was one of the evident needs last season. Picking Joe Alt also signifies the continuation of a strong offensive line in Jim Harbaugh's team.