IN PHOTOS: Jim Harbaugh shares precious moments with his 84-year-old father and family after maiden CFP national championship victory

Despite the intense criticism from rival fans and media amid the sign-stealing scandal, Jim Harbaugh has led the Michigan Wolverines to the national championship. On Monday, the Wolverines defeated the Washington Huskies 34-13 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, to claim their first national title since 1997.

Following the electrifying game, Harbaugh shared a beautiful moment with his father, Jack Harbaugh, who came down on the field to embrace his son. Jack notably served as an assistant head coach this season, playing a role in the Wolverines' national championship success.

The Michigan coach also had some precious moments with his mother, Jacqueline Harbaugh, as well as his brother and the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, John Harbaugh. Jim undoubtedly had the full support of his sport-loving family to get the job done.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Jim Harbaugh's father hypes up Michigan fans

Following the emphatic victory at the NRG Stadium, Jack Harbaugh conveyed an emotional message to Michigan fans present at the stadium in Houston. The former college football coach was able to hype up Michigan fans, who were in a celebratory mood following the win.

Handed the microphone by ESPN's Rece Davis during the postgame celebration, Jim Harbaugh’s father posed a simple question to the multitude of Michigan fans at the stadium. This thrilled the thousands of Wolverines fans and they echoed the answer alongside him.

“I have a question, a question if I might. Who has it better than us?” Jack Harbaugh asked. “Nobody!”

Expand Tweet

Jack Harbaugh, who served as a coach in the college football landscape for more than four decades, has been a top supporter of the Wolverines during this title run. He came out of retirement this season to serve as the team's assistant head coach during his son's three-game suspension at the beginning of the season.

Will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan?

This is undoubtedly the biggest question flying around the college football world at the moment. Jim Harbaugh entered the national championship game with an uncertain future in Ann Arbor and it is unknown whether he will be in charge of the program next season.

Harbaugh is generating a lot of interest from the NFL and he's long had the intention to return. He's been linked with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers. He could generate further interest from other franchises.

With the college football national title in the bag, it is to be seen what decision the coach will make regarding his future with the program.