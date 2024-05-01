IN PHOTOS: Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian’s daughter Taylor Sarkisian stuns in Y2K-inspired fit for Morgan Wallen concert

Texas’ HC Steve Sarkisian’s daughter, Taylor Sarkisian, wore a Y2K-inspired outfit to a Morgan Wallen concert.

She wore a blue-colored strapless twist knot bandeau top with a denim mini skirt and a chunky chain. Taylor added white boots to complete her look. However, it seems like they were not very functional as she wrote in the caption:

“These boots were definitely not made for stage coach walking”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steve Sarkisian’s daughter, Taylor is from his first marriage to Stephanie. The couple married in 1997 and got divorced in 2016. The Texas Longhorns head coach has three children from his first marriage: two daughters and one son.

In 2020, the head coach married Loreal Smith. She has now become a favorite face in Austin because of her support for the Longhorns and her glamorous outfits.

Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal discussed criticism she faces as an online personality

Loreal Sarkisian is known for her fashion and styling sense among her fans on social media. She shows off her high-end outfits and also becomes part of fashion shows in foreign countries. However, she is not protected from online criticism and therefore opened up about it.

She expressed that the uncertainty and unpredictability of public perception are something that she will have to experience as long as she is in the public domain.

"At the end of the day, you want people to love it, you want them to like it, to accept it, and you don't get to control that is and will always be the scariest part," she said.

Steve Sarkisian’s wife also added that she has to present her work authentically.

"I have to present what I think they might like based of my expertise and knowledge and style. I just gotta cross my fingers and hope it's accepted and received the way that I'm putting it out," she added.

She was excited to step foot into the future and keep doing what she loves.