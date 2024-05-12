IN PHOTOS: Michigan star Will Johnson shares series of snaps with mom Kafi Damali Kumasi on Mother’s Day

Will Johnson took to Instagram on Sunday to share a collage of snaps with his mother, Kafi Damali Kumasi. The Michigan cornerback also sent her a loving message with his post on the occasion of Mother's Day. While two of the pictures were from his childhood, he also included one from the day the Wolverines won the national title.

The defensive back saw decent game time in the 2023 season under coach Jim Harbaugh and put on some good performances on the field. His steady defense was a crucial factor in the Wolverines' national championship run, and he would like to continue it under new coach Sherrone Moore.

Here is what Michigan Wolverines star Will Johnson had to say to his mother, Kafi Damali Kumasi, on Mother's Day:

“Happy Mother's Day @k_love313. You deserve it all.”

Kumasi is also an alum of the University of Michigan, getting a bachelor's degree in education from the school in 1998. According to her LinkedIn profile, she also holds a doctorate in curriculum studies from Indiana University Bloomington. She is a professor at the School of Information Sciences at Wayne State University in Detroit. Kumasi is also working to restore urban school libraries with her "Project RUSL."

Will Johnson has been enjoying the offseason with his friends and recuperating for the upcoming 2024 season. He will surely have more chances to show his talent this fall.

Will Johnson enjoys a vacation with Michigan teammates

Johnson is making the most of the college football offseason as he embarked on a tropical vacation with his Michigan teammates. The cornerback shared some snaps with tight end Colston Loveland in which the duo posed on the beach. Here are the photos:

Michigan quarterback Alex Orji also shared some photos from Cancun, Mexico, which also featured Johnson, Loveland and others. The group bonded together as they enjoyed the tropical sun on the beach. It also served as a recuperating time for the team that went the full stretch in the past season.

Johnson also showed some skills on the baseball field with Orji as the duo played the game days before heading out for the holiday. Now it remains to be seen how well their engine runs as the 2024 season approaches.

