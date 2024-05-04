IN PHOTOS: Michigan stars Will Johnson and Colston Loveland enjoy a tropical vacation during CFB offseason

Will Johnson played an important role in the Michigan Wolverines defense in the 2023 season. He helped lead Jim Harbaugh's boys to their first national title in over two-and-a-half decades. In the ongoing offseason, he decided to treat himself to a tropical vacation and took a teammate with him on the adventure.

Johnson took to Instagram to share scenic snaps from his tropical holiday. He had tight end Colston Loveland to keep him company during the trip. The duo looked happy taking pictures on the beach during the day and under the stars during the night.

Here are the snaps from Michigan Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson during his tropical trip featuring Colston Loveland.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Wassam,” Johnson wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

The Michigan duo looked in good shape on the beach, sporting tropical-themed swimming trunks and stylish sunglasses in the sun.

During the night, the cornerback wore a white shirt with khaki shorts, while the tight end went with an all-black shirt-and-shorts combo. Sunglasses were understandably not a part of their attire when the sun went down.

The Wolverines are preparing for their national title defense under new head coach Sherrone Moore after Jim Harbaugh left the program at the end of the 2023 season. The national champion head coach is now in charge of the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL. So players like Will Johnson and Colston Loveland might play an important role in the new regime in Ann Arbor.

Will Johnson’s baseball skills with teammate Alex Orji

Will Johnson has been having fun in the college football offseason. Last month, he was seen teaming up with junior QB Alex Orji. The duo showcased their talent as baseball players, and Johnson shared a snippet of them playing in the ballpark. So his vacation with Colston Loveland isn't the first time he has involved a teammate in his fun activities.

Expand Tweet

Johnson played an important role in the Wolverines' defense, making as many as 20 solo tackles. He caught four passes from opposing quarterbacks and defended another four passes from reaching their intended target. He will be looking to repeat and surpass his heroics from 2023 in the upcoming season starting this fall.