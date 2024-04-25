In Photos: NFL bound JC Latham goes down memory lane reminiscing memories with girlfriend on special day

JC Latham played an important role in the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive line for three seasons under Nick Saban. After the 2023 season, while Coach Saban announced his retirement, Latham declared his intention to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. He will soon realize his dream of turning pro on Thursday in Detroit.

Ahead of draft night, Latham celebrated his girlfriend’s special day by taking a trip down memory lane. He took to Instagram to share snaps from the couple's time together. The offensive lineman also wrote a love note for her in one of those posts.

“Happy Birthday Bae I love you,” he wrote on one of the Instagram stories.

JC Latham had a sweet message for his girlfriend.

A throwback snap from Valentine's day.

Another snap used to commemorate the birthday.

Latham protected the likes of Bryce Young and then Jalen Milroe during his Alabama stint. He won All-SEC First Team honors in 2023.

Latham is another product of Florida's IMG Academy, a prep school known for generating top college football players. In high school, he was a two-way standout, playing offensive and defensive tackle.

Exploring JC Latham’s strengths ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

JC Latham had the option to return to Tuscaloosa but instead declared for the 2024 Draft, giving up his remaining college eligibility as a left tackle.

He has many strengths to help him settle into the league seamlessly. His natural raw force would help his team displace defenders in a run-game situation. He gets down underneath an interior lineman's shoulder to tackle them.

In the 2023 season, Latham’s blocking grade stood at 79.6, the highest in his career. He helped lead the Crimson Tide to the CFP playoffs, where they lost in the semi-final against the eventual winners, the Michigan Wolverines. He also has tremendous feet to use in pass protection.

Latham is a talented player and a boon for any offensive line in the NFL. He is expected to be off the board in the first round of the upcoming draft in Detroit.