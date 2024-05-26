IN PHOTOS: South Carolina QB Davis Beville, GF Alex Storako, and family members enjoy on a relaxing trip to the Bahamas

Davis Beville shared snippets of a vacation with girlfriend Alex Storako in the Bahamas on Saturday on Instagram. The South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback also had his family members on the trip. The group enjoyed various activities together, including golf and a dip into the blue waters of the tropical island.

Beville joined the Gamecocks for his final college season in January. He had been with the Oklahoma Sooners since 2022.

“The good stuff,” he wrote on Instagram.

The snaps showed the QB posing with his lady love near the sea, along with his trip to the golf course and a fishing adventure. The whole group also posed together with each other for a photo when the sun went down.

Beville on his fishing expedition.

The family photograph.

Davis Beville and Alex Storako appear regularly on each other's social media accounts, keeping fans in the loop about their relationship. From X to Instagram to TikTok, they don't miss an opportunity to hype each other up.

In the new surroundings and with a new challenge after being a backup to Dillon Gabriel in Oklahoma, Beville may need his lady love’s support in the upcoming season.

A look at Davis Beville’s college career

Davis Beville was a three-star prospect out of Greenville High in South Carolina who was the MVP at the 2019 Shrine Bowl.

Beville spent his first two years as a backup quarterback with the Pittsburgh Panthers, getting limited snaps in nine games in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He managed 22 completions in 32 pass attempts, producing 237 passing yards and just one touchdown.

Syndication: The Oklahoman: Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Davis Beville during the Red River Showdown between Oklahoma and Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 8, 2022. Texas won 49-0.

In 2022, Beville transferred to the Sooners but became a backup QB again, this time behind Dillon Gabriel. He played seven games in two years, getting 102 passing yards without a touchdown.

So, in December, he entered the portal again, going back home to South Carolina for his final college football season.

