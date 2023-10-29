In Photos: Utah helmets vs Oregon showdown gets a creative hand-painted makeover

The No. 13 Utah Utes (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) are hosting the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) in Week 9 of the college football season. After kick-off, the Utes will sport a new look on their helmets to honor the Utah student section.

The program revealed the special hand-painted gear on Friday, with the left side of the helmet showing the MUSS flag, the same one the student section raises before each game. The right side has the interlocking U logo with a flag. The back of the helmet shows the "3rd Down Jump" sign.

The Utes paired the helmets with the red jerseys and white pants for an incredible look. The school has been commissioning artists to hand-paint the helmets since 2016.

With these incredible threads, the reigning Pac-12 champions are ready to have an incredible look going forward to fall back on.

Will the Utah Utes win the Pac-12 championship again this season?

The Utah Utes are doing well this season, as they are in the mix for the Pac-12 championship game with a bunch of teams. The Utes are one of five teams with one or fewer losses in the conference.

The Utes have a handful of games remaining on the schedule, including home games against the Ducks and Arizona State Sun Devils, before going on the road against the No. 5 Washington Huskies and Arizona Wildcats. They finish the year at home against the Colorado Buffaloes.

This is a tough schedule, as the two teams remaining are above the Utes in the Pac-12 standings, but Oregon will be a great test. Utah has been one of the top defensive programs in the sport, ranking 11th in college football in defense with 15.0 points per game allowed. However, their offense is struggling as the Utes are 99th in college football, with 23.4 points per game up to this point.

It will be difficult to imagine as they do not have many offensive threats, which will be challenging. However, the Utes scored 34 points in their games against the California Golden Bears and USC Trojans, so they will be in a great spot to end the year strong.

If Utah can run the table and win these games to end the regular season, it will make the Pac-12 championship game. The Utes will be in a great spot to win the title game and possibly make the College Football Playoff.