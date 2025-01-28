IN PIC: Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. calls himself a “young ossacin” while sharing nostalgic photo

Oregon State v Colorado - Source: Getty
Oregon State v Colorado - (Image Source: Getty)

Deion Sanders Jr. is covering the Colorado Buffaloes in the offseason. Coach Prime's eldest son will have his work cut out in the near future because his brothers - Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, are moving to the NFL, while the Buffaloes look forward to the 2025 college football season.

Amidst all this, Bucky, as he's fondly called, uploaded a sentimental photo to his Instagram story. He referred to himself as a "young assassin" in the post. Have a look:

Screenshot via IG/@deionsandersjr
Screenshot via IG/@deionsandersjr

While Deion Sanders Sr. is famous for his successful NFL career as a player and coach, Deion Jr. has decided to follow a different path. Bucky focuses on growing his entertainment, fashion, and business brands.

Deion Sanders Jr. has remained in the public eye, connecting with his fans and sharing his lifestyle. As the founder of 'Well Off Forever,' a company devoted to offering unique insights into the Sanders family and behind the scenes of Colorado football, Bucky has made an impact in the business and media sectors.

He entered the music business due to his entrepreneurial mentality and has worked with well-known artists like Snoop Dogg.

How will Deion Sanders Jr. be at two places at one time?

Sanders Jr. has shared his plans to combine NFL and college football coverage to bridge both worlds. He believes in the excitement of both leagues and wants to create a unique space to highlight major moments and players.

Sanders Jr. says, "I'm gonna do both, somehow, someway. I don't know how I'm gonna do it. I know who's in control helping me do it, and that's God. Wherever they go, it's a beautiful opportunity."

Before covering two different worlds, Sanders Jr. is busy hyping up Travis Hunter, 2024 Heisman winner, and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
हिन्दी