IN PIC: Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. calls himself a “young ossacin” while sharing nostalgic photo

Deion Sanders Jr. is covering the Colorado Buffaloes in the offseason. Coach Prime's eldest son will have his work cut out in the near future because his brothers - Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, are moving to the NFL, while the Buffaloes look forward to the 2025 college football season.

Amidst all this, Bucky, as he's fondly called, uploaded a sentimental photo to his Instagram story. He referred to himself as a "young assassin" in the post. Have a look:

Screenshot via IG/@deionsandersjr

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Deion Sanders Sr. is famous for his successful NFL career as a player and coach, Deion Jr. has decided to follow a different path. Bucky focuses on growing his entertainment, fashion, and business brands.

Trending

Deion Sanders Jr. has remained in the public eye, connecting with his fans and sharing his lifestyle. As the founder of 'Well Off Forever,' a company devoted to offering unique insights into the Sanders family and behind the scenes of Colorado football, Bucky has made an impact in the business and media sectors.

He entered the music business due to his entrepreneurial mentality and has worked with well-known artists like Snoop Dogg.

How will Deion Sanders Jr. be at two places at one time?

Sanders Jr. has shared his plans to combine NFL and college football coverage to bridge both worlds. He believes in the excitement of both leagues and wants to create a unique space to highlight major moments and players.

Sanders Jr. says, "I'm gonna do both, somehow, someway. I don't know how I'm gonna do it. I know who's in control helping me do it, and that's God. Wherever they go, it's a beautiful opportunity."

Expand Tweet

Before covering two different worlds, Sanders Jr. is busy hyping up Travis Hunter, 2024 Heisman winner, and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place