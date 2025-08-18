IN PIC: Miami QB Carson Beck’s sister Kylie dons Kim Kardashian's viral shapewear latest stylish selfies

The former Georgia Bulldogs QB Carson Beck transferred and took his talents to the Mario Cristobal-led Miami Hurricanes in January. His sister, Kylie, was a cheerleader for the Dawgs and shared videos and images from all the games she attended, cheering for her brother.Recently, the 19-year-old shared a series of images on her Instagram where she showed off her stylish outfits. In the snaps, she wore a red bodysuit from Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand, Skims, paired with a black mini skirt. One of the captions of the images was:&quot;Last night&gt;&gt; @skims 💋&quot;Image Credit: @kyliebeck_/InstagramEven though Carson Beck changed his school, Kylie will be back as a Dance Dawg, as evidenced by some of her social media posts.&quot;once a dawg, always a dawg🐾 #backagain,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKylie was also friends with her brother's ex-girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder. The two were often seen spending time with each other on social media and commenting on each other's outfits.Carson Beck makes a good rapport with the Miami Hurricanes squadWhen Beck played for the Bulldogs last year, his statistics declined compared to 2023, including lower yards, completion percentage, and higher interceptions. Additionally, he sustained an elbow injury during the SEC Championship Game. Then, in January, he entered the transfer portal and committed to Miami, replacing the 2025 No. 1 NFL pick Cam Ward. From the time he joined the new team, the coaches and his new teammates took a great liking to him, as reported by On3. His strong leadership skills and ability to learn and execute offensive schemes made him a great match. The OC Shannon Dawson reportedly &quot;loves&quot; Carson Beck and thinks &quot;he has another No. 1 pick&quot; in him. Pete Nakor further reported: &quot;[There is] confidence around the Miami program about what the Georgia transfer can accomplish on the field.&quot;The Miami Hurricanes and their new QB will aim to make it to the College Football Playoff after missing it last year.