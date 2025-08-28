IN PICS: Miller Moss’s GF Sofia looks back at “best 2 years” of her life with Louisville QB in wholesome IG snaps

Miller Moss's girlfriend, Sofia Hildebrand, reminisced about her two-year romance with the quarterback in a social media post on Wednesday. She shared an Instagram post with snippets of her boyfriend over the course of their relationship.The photos showcased the memories from the relationship. Hildebrand penned a heartwarming caption to commemorate their second anniversary:&quot;Best 2 years of my life. I love you more and more everyday.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMiller Moss and Sofia started dating in 2023, when the quarterback was still with the USC Trojans. They went public with their romance after she posted photos of them in Halloween costumes as Winnie the Pooh and Piglet in 2023. She attended several USC games to showcase her support for her boyfriend.During his four-season stint with the Trojans, Moss played in 21 games and recorded 3,469 yards and 27 TDs passing. Last year, he was initially named as the team's starting quarterback before being replaced by Jayden Maiava. He appeared in nine games and recorded 2,555 yards and 18 TDs passing while the Trojans finished with a 7-6 record and a Las Vegas Bowl victory over Texas A&amp;M.In December 2024, Miller Moss joined the Louisville Cardinals. He will take over as the starting quarterback of the team for the upcoming season.Insider reveals an interesting conversation that Miller Moss' girlfriend had with Jeff BrohmOn the &quot;Y-Option&quot; podcast, insider Mike Yam revealed Sofia's interaction with Louisville coach Jeff Brohm which created an awkward atmosphere.She brought out the 2023 Holiday Bowl showdown between USC and Louisville, where Moss helped the team to a 42-28 victory.&quot;I actually talked to Jeff Brohm about that,&quot; Yam said. &quot;I'm like, 'Yo, did you bring that up?' And I embarrassed Miller because that coach even said he's like, 'Hey, it came up like a little bit, but Miller's girlfriend brought it up to me and was kind of giving it to me a little bit. So I thought it was funny and I asked Miller Moss about he was like, 'Yeah.' And he kind of turned a little weird shade of red.&quot; (Timestamp- 2:30)The Cardinals kick off their 2025 campaign with a game against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on August 30. It will be played at L&amp;N Stadium at 3:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on ACCN.