  • home icon
  • College Football
  • IN PICS: Miller Moss’s GF Sofia looks back at “best 2 years” of her life with Louisville QB in wholesome IG snaps

IN PICS: Miller Moss’s GF Sofia looks back at “best 2 years” of her life with Louisville QB in wholesome IG snaps

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 28, 2025 04:00 GMT
IN PICS: Miller Moss&rsquo;s GF Sofia looks back at &ldquo;best 2 years&rdquo; of her life with Louisville QB in wholesome IG snaps
IN PICS: Miller Moss’s GF Sofia looks back at “best 2 years” of her life with Louisville QB in wholesome IG snaps

Miller Moss's girlfriend, Sofia Hildebrand, reminisced about her two-year romance with the quarterback in a social media post on Wednesday. She shared an Instagram post with snippets of her boyfriend over the course of their relationship.

Ad

The photos showcased the memories from the relationship. Hildebrand penned a heartwarming caption to commemorate their second anniversary:

"Best 2 years of my life. I love you more and more everyday."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Miller Moss and Sofia started dating in 2023, when the quarterback was still with the USC Trojans. They went public with their romance after she posted photos of them in Halloween costumes as Winnie the Pooh and Piglet in 2023. She attended several USC games to showcase her support for her boyfriend.

During his four-season stint with the Trojans, Moss played in 21 games and recorded 3,469 yards and 27 TDs passing. Last year, he was initially named as the team's starting quarterback before being replaced by Jayden Maiava.

Ad

He appeared in nine games and recorded 2,555 yards and 18 TDs passing while the Trojans finished with a 7-6 record and a Las Vegas Bowl victory over Texas A&M.

In December 2024, Miller Moss joined the Louisville Cardinals. He will take over as the starting quarterback of the team for the upcoming season.

Insider reveals an interesting conversation that Miller Moss' girlfriend had with Jeff Brohm

On the "Y-Option" podcast, insider Mike Yam revealed Sofia's interaction with Louisville coach Jeff Brohm which created an awkward atmosphere.

Ad

She brought out the 2023 Holiday Bowl showdown between USC and Louisville, where Moss helped the team to a 42-28 victory.

"I actually talked to Jeff Brohm about that," Yam said. "I'm like, 'Yo, did you bring that up?' And I embarrassed Miller because that coach even said he's like, 'Hey, it came up like a little bit, but Miller's girlfriend brought it up to me and was kind of giving it to me a little bit. So I thought it was funny and I asked Miller Moss about he was like, 'Yeah.' And he kind of turned a little weird shade of red." (Timestamp- 2:30)
Ad

youtube-cover

The Cardinals kick off their 2025 campaign with a game against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on August 30. It will be played at L&N Stadium at 3:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on ACCN.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications