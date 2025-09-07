IN PICS: Nebraska TE Luke Lindenmeyer scores first TD, then proposes to girlfriend in unforgettable moment

Nebraska tight end Luke Lindenmeyer had a special night on Saturday after his team crushed Akron 68-0 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Lindenmeyer scored the first touchdown of his career in the second quarter and then proposed to his girlfriend, Kailyn Storovich, after the game.
Lindenmeyer got down on one knee on the field to pop the question to Storovich, who is a dancer on the Nebraska Scarlets squad. When Storovich said yes, it was met with cheers from the TE's teammates. The couple also celebrated the moment with a kiss.
Here are a few pictures from when Lindenmeyer proposed to Storovich on Saturday night, surrounded by his family, close friends and teammates:
According to reports, Lindenmeyer had secretly coordinated with Nebraska coach Matt Rhule and the team's staff to propose to Storovich.
"I couldn’t think of a better place to do it – to tell you I love you and I want to be with you for the rest of my life," Lindenmeyer was heard telling Storovich.
Lindenmeyer also discussed his proposal in his post-game press conference.
“It’s a night I’ll never forget,” Lindenmeyer said. “Scoring that touchdown was special, but asking the love of my life to marry me on this field makes it unforgettable.”
Lindenmeyer finished the Week 2 game with 44 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. He caught a 10-yard TD pass from Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola.
Luke Lindenmeyer and Nebraska will aim to continue winning start vs. HCU
Luke Lindenmeyer and Nebraska will aim to continue their winning start to the 2025 season against HCU on Saturday.
The Huskies beat Cincinnati 20-17 in Week 1 before posting a big win over Akron.
HCU, on the other hand, opened its season with a 69-0 win over AR Baptist, before suffering a 29-10 loss to Eastern KY
