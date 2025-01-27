Months after visiting Paris for the Paris Spring/Summer Fashion Week, Loreal Sarkisian is back in the city for the Winter/Fall Fashion Week. The wardrobe stylist continues to remain active in the global fashion world with her presence at notable events across the globe.

As usual, Loreal is taking part in a host of fashion brands' events scheduled across the city. She was spotted in one of Louis Vuitton's, which was held at the Louvre. She also made some Instagram posts about her moments at the events.

Loreal was at the aforementioned event rocking a Louis Vuitton-themed outfit. The wife of Steve Sarkisian appeared in a pair of Jean pants with a white shirt and an ivory jacket. She accompanied the outfit with a Louis Vuitton bag worth over $3,200.

It was a "timeless style," according to Loreal Sarkisian. She posted a host of pictures of herself in the outfit, captioning it:

“Today's Fashion Tip ✨Timeless style never ages✨ Invest in classics that outlast every trend,” Loreal wrote.

Loreal Sarkisian embarking on a fashion tour following Texas’ playoff campaign

Loreal Sarkisian was out to support Steve Sarkisian and his Texas team at the just-concluded College Football Playoff, which was just before she had embarked on her fashion trip to Europe.

The Longhorns played three games in the playoffs before getting eliminated by eventual champions Ohio State. Loreal attended all three games, showcasing her support for the team. She appeared in unique and elegant outfits that caught the attention of fans.

After her burnt orange jacket, which she wore to the SEC championship game in Atlanta, went rival, Loreal took her dressing to a new level in the playoffs. She showcased her unique fashion sense and ability to think outside the box when it comes to dressing.

Now in Europe for fashion events, Loreal Sarkisian will look to continue to build a reputation for herself in the fashion world. She's expected to attend a host of fashion events in Europe before she returns to the United States.

