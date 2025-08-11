IN PICS: Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia links up with $177,000,000 worth MLB star while enjoying the off season

After transferring from New Mexico State, Diego Pavia made an immediate impact in his first year with Vanderbilt during the 2024 season. He was recognized as USA Today’s SEC Co-Newcomer of the Year last season, and he is now drawing attention for his bold ambitions for the Commodores heading into 2025.With the season opener less than three weeks away, the outspoken Vanderbilt quarterback is making the most of his offseason.On Saturday, Pavia shared several photos alongside Chicago Cubs star Dansby Swanson- one of MLB’s highest-paid players, currently under a seven-year, $177 million contract.&quot;Been with them KILLAS lately,&quot; Pavia's caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the 2024 season, Pavia completed 177 of 298 passes for 2,293 yards with 20 touchdowns and four interceptions, while also rushing for 801 yards and eight touchdowns.What has especially endeared him to Vanderbilt fans is his outstanding optimism.One of Vanderbilt’s 2024 defeats came at the hands of in-state rival Tennessee, falling 36-23 on Nov. 30. This year, the Commodores will face the Volunteers again on Nov. 29.Pavia turned heads during Netflix’s “SEC Football: Any Given Saturday” with his fiery comments about the rivalry.&quot;We can beat Tennessee literally any given Saturday. They think they’re going to destroy us,” Pavia said (via The Tennessean). &quot;(Expletive) every single one of them dudes, you know? We’re going to win this game at all costs.&quot;Diego Pavia's confidence fuels Vanderbilt’s championship ambitionsDiego Pavia’s phenomenal performance helped Vanderbilt secure a 7-6 record in 2024, marking its first winning season since 2013. For 2025, he believes the program has the offensive and defensive firepower to contend for a national title.“You ask me who the best wide receiver in the country is, I’m gonna tell you someone on my team,&quot; Pavia told Paul Finebaum on Wednesday (via AL.com). &quot;You ask me who the best o-lineman is, I’m gonna tell you someone on my team. Same thing with safeties, DBs, everything.”Defensive lineman Zaylin Wood credited Pavia with inspiring the program's championship drive, while wide receiver Tre Richardson reaffirmed his trust in his quarterback’s vision.