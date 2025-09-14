  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Incredible weak call. Embarrassing": CFB fans call out referees for ejecting LSU's Whit Weeks for targeting against Florida

"Incredible weak call. Embarrassing": CFB fans call out referees for ejecting LSU's Whit Weeks for targeting against Florida

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Sep 14, 2025 02:37 GMT
2024 LSU Archive - Source: Getty
2024 LSU Archive - Source: Getty

LSU lost Whit Weeks on the first defensive drive in the high-stakes game against Florida in Baton Rouge on Saturday night. The All-SEC linebacker was ejected from the game after he was called for targeting following a helmet-to-helmet tackle on running back Vernell Brown.

Ad

The early loss of their best defensive player was undoubtedly a big blow for the Tigers in the rivalry encounter. Weeks was a preseason All-American following his astonishing display last season, recording 125 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2024.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Whit Weeks was high on the game leading up to the weekend. The linebacker commented on the brilliance of Florida quarterback DJ Lagway and how they're preparing to curtail him during media availability on Tuesday. However, he had little opportunity to face him in the contest.

“He’s hard to get on the ground,” Weeks said. “So whenever we get back there, we have to wrap up and bring him down because he’s a big dude. And he can sling it, he can throw the ball all over the field. In my opinion, he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the country, so we’re going to have to get after him.”
Ad

The ejection of Whit Weeks from the game has generated a lot of reactions from college football fans. Many do not believe the targeting call, which was reviewed by the officials, was a correct one. Here’s a look at some of the reactions online:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Whit Weeks comments on the LSU defense’s strength and mindset

LSU has had defensive problems under the leadership of Brian Kelly. The unit experienced some improvement last season with Blake Baker as defensive coordinator. With talent and discipline to become one of the best in the country, Whit Weeks commented on their strength and mindset during the week.

“I think it’s all the buy-in from the guys,” Weeks said on Tuesday. “We’ve got a lot more than 11 dudes playing really good defense right now. We’re all buying into Coach Baker’s culture — flying around, having fun, making havoc plays.
Ad
“Our mindset, like Coach Kelly says, is to go 1-0 every single day — Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. We’re not worried about the past. We’re focused on where our feet are right now.”

There are a lot of expectations for LSU this season as Kelly enters his fourth year at the program. The coach has been unable to meet the championship expectations in Baton Rouge since his arrival. Following a great start, the defense will be crucial to achieving something significant this season.

About the author
Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Twitter icon

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Farouk Yusuf
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications