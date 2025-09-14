"Incredible weak call. Embarrassing": CFB fans call out referees for ejecting LSU's Whit Weeks for targeting against Florida

LSU lost Whit Weeks on the first defensive drive in the high-stakes game against Florida in Baton Rouge on Saturday night. The All-SEC linebacker was ejected from the game after he was called for targeting following a helmet-to-helmet tackle on running back Vernell Brown.The early loss of their best defensive player was undoubtedly a big blow for the Tigers in the rivalry encounter. Weeks was a preseason All-American following his astonishing display last season, recording 125 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2024.Whit Weeks was high on the game leading up to the weekend. The linebacker commented on the brilliance of Florida quarterback DJ Lagway and how they're preparing to curtail him during media availability on Tuesday. However, he had little opportunity to face him in the contest.“He’s hard to get on the ground,” Weeks said. “So whenever we get back there, we have to wrap up and bring him down because he’s a big dude. And he can sling it, he can throw the ball all over the field. In my opinion, he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the country, so we’re going to have to get after him.”The ejection of Whit Weeks from the game has generated a lot of reactions from college football fans. Many do not believe the targeting call, which was reviewed by the officials, was a correct one. Here’s a look at some of the reactions online:Q @quincyduckworthLINKIncredible weak call. Embarrassing.Nalvig🐯 @NalvigsLocksLINKWhat has football become?John Fontenot @ProductFontLINKNot even close to targetingJoe 🗽 @JoeLiuzzi88LINKWeak ass callWhite Goodman @username174827LINKEjected for playing linebacker.Whit Weeks comments on the LSU defense’s strength and mindsetLSU has had defensive problems under the leadership of Brian Kelly. The unit experienced some improvement last season with Blake Baker as defensive coordinator. With talent and discipline to become one of the best in the country, Whit Weeks commented on their strength and mindset during the week.“I think it’s all the buy-in from the guys,” Weeks said on Tuesday. “We’ve got a lot more than 11 dudes playing really good defense right now. We’re all buying into Coach Baker’s culture — flying around, having fun, making havoc plays.“Our mindset, like Coach Kelly says, is to go 1-0 every single day — Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. We’re not worried about the past. We’re focused on where our feet are right now.”There are a lot of expectations for LSU this season as Kelly enters his fourth year at the program. The coach has been unable to meet the championship expectations in Baton Rouge since his arrival. Following a great start, the defense will be crucial to achieving something significant this season.