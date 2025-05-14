Indiana football recruiting tracker: Top commits, offers & visits (2025-2026)

Curt Cignetti is set to enter his second year as the Indiana Hoosiers' coach for the 2025 season. Last year, the Hoosiers finished with an 11-2 record and clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff. On Dec. 20, 2024, they suffered a 27-17 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first round.

The Indiana coach aims to make another push for the College Football Playoff and compete for a national championship. Cignetti has recruited 14 freshmen for the upcoming season, including Byron Baldwin Jr. The defensive back had 115 total tackles (43 solo) and three interceptions during his time with the St. Frances Academy Panthers.

Cignetti is also planning ahead and recruiting players for the 2026 season to stay competitive in the Big Ten.

Indiana Hoosiers 2026 recruiting overview

247Sports reports that the Hoosiers have eight prospects committed for next year. Trevor Gibbs was the most recent player to commit to Cignetti's team on May 7 and will visit them on June 6. The linebacker will play his last season with the Crown Point High School Bulldogs.

Here are the other top recruits and prospects that they have offered to join the 2026 freshman class.

Top Commits

Kasmir Hicks

Kasmir Hicks, a defensive star, could join the Hoosiers. He committed to them on April 25 and will finish his senior year playing for the Decatur Central High School Hawks. According to MaxPreps, Hicks had 32 total tackles (23 solo) and four interceptions last year.

The cornerback will visit Indiana on June 6. Hicks has offers from the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Cincinnati Bearcats to reconsider his commitment.

Lawrence Timmons

Lawrence Timmons is another player who could help bolster Indiana's defense. The safety committed to play for Cignetti on April 28 and met with the team on April 25. Timmons will play his last season with the Pine-Richland High School Rams.

The Akron Zip was one of the teams that offered Timmons a chance to play for them, but he has only met with the Hoosiers so far.

Samuel Simpson

Samuel Simpson has the opportunity to play for the Hoosiers to improve the offense as a freshman. He committed to the program on April 25 and has a visit planned for June 6. The offensive lineman will finish his career in high school with the Ryle Raiders.

Before he meets with Cignetti, Simpson will visit the Purdue Boilermakers on May 23 and the Michigan State Spartans on May 30.

Notable Offers

Luke Fahey

Indiana is interested in adding Luke Fahey to their 2026 freshman class. The quarterback has received an offer and will visit on June 6. Fahey will end his high school career with the Mission Viejo Diablos. Last year, he had 105 completions for 1,638 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Hoosiers are competing with teams like the Stanford Cardinal. Fahey will meet with Stanford on May 30.

Damon Ferguson

Cignetti could have a new running back prospect for the 2026 season. Indiana made an offer to Damon Ferguson and met with him on April 25. However, Ferguson hasn't decided who to play for in his freshman year.

Ferguson will end his last season with the Milford Mill Academy Millers before starting college football. As he considers his options, the running back is scheduled to visit the Duke Blue Devils on May 30 and the North Carolina Tar Heels on June 16.

Kory Amachree

Kory Amachree is another running back the Hoosiers are interested in signing. He has received an offer and met with them on May 2. Like Ferguson, Amachree hasn't committed to playing for Cignetti next year.

The running back hopes to end his high school career on a high note with the Haslett High School Vikings. Amachree has several offers from teams like the Kansas Jayhawks that could hurt Indiana's chances of acquiring him.

Indiana recent visits

On May 2, the Hoosiers welcomed seven prospects to their campus. The only player they got to commit was Rodney White. The defensive lineman posted an Instagram photo on May 4 of himself in an Indiana uniform to confirm his interest in being on the roster.

Indiana could sway the other six incoming freshmen to join White for the 2026 season.

