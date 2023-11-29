Indiana transfer portal 2023: Full list of Hoosiers who've entered the transfer portal

Indiana had a disappointing 2023 college football season, which saw the Hoosiers fire coach Tom Allen after finishing with a dismal 3-9 record. The school went 1-8 in the Big Ten, highlighting the problems that marred its football program.

After a frustrating year and a new coach coming in, several players have taken the opportunity to enter the transfer portal to look for a better spot for them.

Let's take a look at the full list of players who have entered the transfer portal from the Hoosiers football team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Indiana Hoosiers transfer portal

The Hoosiers have already seen 18 players enter the transfer portal.

Brendan Sorsby, quarterback

Brendan Sorsby started the final six games for the Hoosiers in 2023 and went 135 for 236 for 1,587 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has three years left of eligibility.

Dexter Williams II, quarterback

Dexter Williams II entered the transfer portal after not playing at all in 2023 after he tore his ACL in 2022. He will have three years of eligibility if he gets a medical exemption.

Zach Carpenter, center

Zach Carpenter has started 22 games at center over the past two seasons and has one year left of eligibility.

Carter Smith, left tackle

Carter Smith started all 12 games as a redshirt freshman and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Kahlil Benson, right tackle

Kahilil Benson played in all 12 games this past season and will remain eligible for two years.

Matthew Bedford, offensive lineman

Matthew Bedford has appeared in 41 games for Indiana since 2019 and has one year left of eligibility.

Donaven McCulley, wide receiver

Donaven McCulley was originally a quarterback but changed to a receiver before his sophomore season. He has one year left of eligibility.

Trent Howland, running back

Trent Howland was the Hoosiers' leading rusher this season and has three years of eligibility left.

Aaron Steinfeldt, tight end

Aaron Steinfeldt has caught just seven passes in three seasons with Indiana and has two years left of eligibility.

Patrick Lucas Jr., defensive lineman

Patrick Lucas spent the past two years at the Hoosiers after one season at Ole Miss. He will have just one year left of eligibility.

LeDarrius Cox, defensive lineman

LeDarrius Cox, like Patrick Lucas, spent one year at Ole Miss and then transferred to the Hoosiers for the past two seasons. He'll also have one year left of eligibility.

Nick James, defensive lineman

Nick James has spent two years at Indiana after being a four-star recruit out of high school. He'll have three years left of eligibility.

Julian Kameristy, defensive lineman

Julian Kameristy was a preferred walk-on in 2021 but has yet to see the field.

Myles Jackson, linebacker

Myles Jackson began his college career at UCLA before transferring to the Hoosiers. He has one year left of eligibility.

Jared Casey, linebacker

Jared Casey recorded just three tackles this season and has one year left of eligibility.

James Monds III, cornerback

James Monds II has played in 12 games during his two years at Indiana and has three years left of eligibility.

Phillip Dunnam, safety

Phillip Dunnam has appeared in all 24 games as a Hoosier and has two years of eligibility.

Chris Freeman, kicker

Chris Freeman won the kicking job in camp and went 10 of 14 for field goals this season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.