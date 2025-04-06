Injury report: Mike Norvell provides latest update on Stefon Thompson

Stefon Thompson is getting ready to play his first season with the Florida State Seminoles after transferring to the program in December. He spent four years with the Syracuse Orange and one year with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. However, he missed almost the entire 2022 season due to an injury in the opening game.

After the program's second scrimmage of the spring season, Florida State Seminoles coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media and discussed how linebacker Thompson has looked thus far.

"He's looking as good as he looked throughout his career with his movements, he's back to being you know back to being fully healthy," Norvell said. "But you know, I think he's doing a great job and so you feel the cohesiveness of that group."

Thompson did not play too many snaps. He finished his singular season with the Cornhuskers with 27 total tackles (seven solo, 20 assisted), a fumble recovery and a pair of pass deflections. It will be interesting to see how the veteran linebacker looks in coach Norvell's system.

Mike Norvell looking strong in 2026 recruiting class

The Florida State Seminoles are coming off a terrible season as they were 2-10 (1-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), and there were online discussions about coach Mike Norvell being placed on the hot seat as a result of the 2024 season. However, it appears that Norvell is looking toward the future as he continues to build the Class of 2026 in recruiting.

According to 24/7 Sports, the Florida State Seminoles are 17th in the country regarding their Class of 2026 recruiting commits. As of this writing, the Seminoles have eight hard commits. Below are the players and their star ratings from 24/7 Sports.

Wide receiver Efrem White (4 Star)

Safety Tedarius Hughes (3 Star)

Safety Darryl Bell III (3 Star)

Running back Amari Thomas (3 Star)

Wide receiver Darryon Williams (3 Star)

Offensive tackle Xavier Payne (3 Star)

Linebacker Karon Maycock (3 Star)

Interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata (3 Star)

It is important to note that unless any player listed above reclassifies, they will not see the field for the Seminoles in 2026. It will be interesting to see what other players Norvell and his staff can land to continue building the program to make the 2024 season a blip on the radar.

