Insider admits a “split” around Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders in the league ahead of the Draft

Shedeur Sanders is likely to be a top-ranked player in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and son of Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders are generally seen alongside Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward as the two best quarterbacks available for teams.

However, NFL draft analysis Daniel Jeremiah has revealed that Sanders is someone who is splitting opinions, with some teams doubting he will be able to succeed in the NFL.

"There's pretty split opinions around the league. It's pretty polarizing, actually."

Shedeur Sanders was a key part of his father's Buffaloes program and the success that the team saw in 2024. Shedeur was able to develop his already strong skill set to put himself in the position he is currently in.

During his segment on Thursday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show" Jeremiah also praised Sanders.

"He has a pure throwing motion and it is real pretty the way that the ball comes out of his hand..He's extremely accurate and he's incredibly tough"

However, it is what the quarterback struggles to do as one of the reasons why Sanders is causing a rift in the minds of NFL teams. According to Jeremiah, while Sanders is a strong player, he does not possess an elite skill set that is seen with franchise quarterbacks.

However, the doubts over Sanders' abilities do not mean that he is not useful. Jeremiah would go on to explain how an NFL team can get the most out of the Colorado quarterback.

"I think you get him in the right place, you protect him, he's a point guard, he can be very, very efficient."

Shedeur Sanders on Deion Sanders' potentially coaching the Dallas Cowboys

Shedeur Sanders gave his thoughts on the possibility that Deion Sanders is going to be the new coach of the Dallas Cowboys. On the latest edition of his "2Legendary" podcast, Shedeur said:

"It’s a decision on him and him. It’s not really up to me. I don’t really have a say in anything, at all...I’m coming into the league. I don’t really have much of a say… I’m just thankful for whatever situation comes.”

While Shedeur has no input on the job that his father may want to take, the same cannot be said for Deion's potential impact on Shedeur's future team if he were to become the Cowboys coach.

Deion has said multiple times that he would only coach in the NFL if it meant that he would be able to coach his sons. That is a possibility this year, as both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders have declared and are going to be picked in different rounds.

While they are not explicitly in the hunt for a quarterback, the Cowboys may want to move on from Dak Prescott after another injury-filled season. This could open the door to a Deion-coached Cowboys moving up and getting Shedeur to fill the hole.

