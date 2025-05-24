Insider breaks down clutter around Arch Manning’s projection as Texas QB beats all but one

There’s been enough buzz around Arch Manning to fill a decade’s worth of highlight reels, and he hasn't even started a full season. But as Texas prepares to enter a new era in the SEC, insiders are starting to cut through the narrative fog to get to the heart of the question: Who is Arch Manning as a quarterback?

On3’s Clark Brooks, speaking on the Andy & Ari show, painted a measured, but optimistic picture of the former five-star.

“He's got traits that translate,” Brooks said. “He can make lay throws. He's very calm in the pocket."

“Yes, he did take some sacks last year. I think that's a sign of inexperience, but he's got that down-tilt accuracy that I crave. He's not throwing the ball in harm's way.”

Unlike his famous uncles, Peyton and Eli, Arch isn't married to the pocket. Brooks pointed out his ability to create outside structure, extend plays and add movement to Texas’ already high-octane offence.

However, the most compelling quote came when Brooks pushed back on the common idea that Manning only needs to be a “third-slide” guy in a group project.

“I disagree,” he said. “ Because Texas had that situation each of the last two years, and they did not get where they wanted to go with that title. So he actually has that capability to get them to that next echelon”

There's no denying Manning’s pedigree. But Brooks’ breakdown reveals what separates hype from tape: downfield accuracy, poised under pressure and mobility. If Arch Manning delivers on even half the traits Brooks listed, Texas might finally have more than just hope under center - they might have an SEC contender.

Aaron Murray doesn’t understand Arch Manning hype

Brooks made a convincing case, and the headlines are already handing him a ticket to the NFL Draft green room. Aaron Murray is not buying it, though. The former Georgia QB, said on Sirius XM’s SEC This Morning:

"(I) am not sold, like so many of the other people are, that this guy is going to be the number one pick in NFL draft, that he’s going to just be unbelievable, that he’s going to be the next coming of Peyton and Eli, but that’s mobile.”

Murray questioned why Manning couldn’t win the starting job over Quin Ewers, who slid to the seventh round of this year's NFL draft.

“If you are so good and everyone has you projected number one pick in the NFL Draft, come 2026, why in the hell are you not playing above a seventh-round quarterback?”

Murray made it clear that Manning's tape doesn't impress him either.

“I wouldn’t say it looks incredible. It doesn’t scream first-round talent to me off the back.”

However, he’s willing to give Arch Manning an honest chance.

“And I’m not saying he can’t get there. And I’m never going to talk badly about a quarterback, because I know how difficult it is.”

He stressed that while he’s cheering for Arch Manning, he won't crown him a superstar based on his last name or high school accolades.

“I want them all to have success, but I need to see it first. I’m not going to crown you this All-American superstar.”

