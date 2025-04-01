Insider contends Bryce Underwood's high school dominance is successfully translating to "real reps" for Michigan

247Sports' Sam Webb praised Bryce Underwood's development during the Michigan Wolverines' spring camp. The freshman quarterback joined the program after four years playing for the Belleville High School Tigers.

Ad

On Monday, Webb appeared in a roundtable discussion to discuss the quarterback competition between different teams during spring camp. The college football insider claimed that Underwood has exceeded expectations in practice and shows potential to become Michigan's new starting quarterback.

"It's one thing to see him with his cannon for an arm and, you know, his big-time athleticism, to see that show up in high school games and to see it show up in warm-ups, but does it translate to real reps?" Webb said (3:27 onwards).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Does it translate to real scrimmages? And it has, you know, he's a guy who learns from mistakes promptly. He's a guy whose leadership is translating. He's a guy whose preparation is really beyond his years."

Ad

Underwood threw for 11,488 yards and 152 touchdowns during his time at Belleville High School. Webb added that the coaches are happy that the freshman quarterback's skills have translated to college football.

"How rapidly he has been able to make the transition, at least in practice, I think has been surprising, for lack of a better term, to the folks within the walls," Webb said (3:59 onwards). "That doesn't mean that the race is over."

Ad

Michigan Wolverines quarterback competition for the 2025 season

Bryce Underwood is competing with quarterbacks Mikey Keene and Jadyn Davis for the starting role. Davis is returning to Michigan after being redshirted for his freshman year last season.

Keene transferred to Michigan after two seasons with the Fresno State Bulldogs. Last year, he completed 277 passes for 2,892 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Webb isn't ruling out that either quarterback could get selected to lead the team over the freshman. That said, the insider added that Underwood not starting in the upcoming season doesn't mean he isn't special.

Ad

"That doesn't mean that Jadyn Davis is not competing at a high level," Webb said (4:14 onwards). "That doesn't mean Mikey Keene won't be the guy. That just means that the hype is not just hype. That means that the hype about Bryce Underwood is real."

All three quarterbacks will continue to try to outperform each other as coach Sherrone Moore decides who will lead the Wolverines for the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback