Insider issues a bold stance on Bill Belichick’s future at North Carolina

By Andrés Linares
Modified May 02, 2025 16:19 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Stanford at North Carolina - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Stanford at North Carolina (image credit: IMAGN)

Bill Belichick's week has been full of controversy that has moved the discussion away from football at Chapel Hill toward his relationship with Jordon Hudson and their interview with CBS's Tony Dokoupil on Sunday.

CBS Sports' Josh Pate isn't convinced that Belichick can expect to copy and paste his NFL methodology into collegiate football and be successful.

"A lot of people have had some arrogance about how simple it will be," Pate said on Friday, via 'Josh Pate's College Football Show.' "A guy who has won more than a fistful of Super Bowls of course he'll be able to win. I don't think that, I don't think that at all. In fact I don't think it will work out all that great for him in North Carolina. I've been wrong before, so we'll see about that."
Pate added that even without all these distractions, it would be tough for Belichick to win big with the Tar Heels. The added distraction from his personal life makes the task harder.

What happened in the CBS Sunday Morning interview with Bill Belichick?

Towards the end of Bill Belichick's interview with CBS on Sunday, Tony Dokoupil asked the veteran coach about his relationship with Jordon Hudson. It didn't come as a surprise, given their considerable age gap, which has caught the public's attention.

When Dokoupil asked him how they met, Hudson took over.

"We're not talking about this," Hudson said.

Belichick released a statement through the University of North Carolina on Wednesday, pushing back against what he feels was an unjust editing of the content filmed for the interview. He said the focus was supposed to be on his upcoming book and his career, not his personal life.

CBS also pushed back, explaining that there was no prior agreement to limit the topics that could be covered.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
