Insider Josh Pate names SEC coach on hot seat going into 2025: "His job is in a state of flux"

Josh Pate believes Arkansas Razorback coach Sam Pittman could be at risk of losing his job after the 2025 season. Pittman will enter his sixth year with the team, with an overall record of 30-31. On Wednesday's Josh Pate's College Football Show episode, the college football insider discussed that Pittman is on the hot seat.

Pate noted that Fanduel Sportsbook preseason odds for the Razorbacks favor them to win under 5.5 games at -122. He isn't sure if Pittman will remain the coach for next season if they win over 5.5 games.

"I look at this upcoming year, and I don't really do hot seat segments here, but his job is in a state of flux coming into this year," Pate said (6:29). "I think most people around there know that. Their over-under win total is 5.5. There's a world where they hit the over, and he still loses it."

Last year, the Razorbacks finished with a 7-6 record and 11th in the Southeastern Conference. They finished the season with a 39-26 win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 27, 2024.

The college football insider said that there's a chance that Pittman might not get fired, as other coaches like Billy Napier have struggled but improved to keep their jobs.

He also pointed out that Pittman has supporters, who want to see him stay with the team.

"The other thing about Sam Pittman is everyone is pulling for him there," Pate said (7:01). "Nobody hates him. That's not the case at all. Quite the opposite. The Arkansas folks were pulling extra hard for him because he kind of one of them. I'm pulling for him because he fits."

Josh Pate points out that Sam Pittman's salary could lead to his exit from the Arkansas Razorbacks

The college football insider discussed Arkansas' lack of success in the SEC since Pittman joined. He noted that the team lacks an identity and that the offensive line has underperformed.

The sports podcaster believes that Pittman knows that his annual $5 million base salary could push Arkansas to fire him if the team doesn't perform to the necessary standard.

"I can assure you this is not something he shies away from," Pate said (6:19). "The expectation thing, when you get paid what he gets paid, you don't shy away from it. You can't afford to."

Pittman's contract will end on Dec. 31, 2026, with a potential one-year extension. He will look to have a strong start to the 2025 season against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, Arkansas State Red Wolves and Ole Miss Rebels to convince his doubters that he has improved from last year.

