Insider makes bold prediction for Jaxson Dart to join Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025 NFL draft

As Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are projected to get picked in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, there has been a debate about who gets picked as a third passer in this year's class. Looking at the current scenario, it will most likely be Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, who was phenomenal in his final year with the Rebels and impressed the most during pro day workouts.

According to Rhett Lewis of NFL Network, Dart could be a likely target for the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21. Even though they had a private meeting wtih Shedeur Sanders recently, it's highly unlikely that the Colorado QB goes beyond top 10.

Mike Tomlin and Co. are in dire need of a starting QB, especially after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. Dart would bring stability to the offense and be a long-term solution to their quarterback woes.

Speaking to Tom Pelissero on The Insiders last week, Lewis said that Dart makes a lot of sense, since Aaron Rodgers, who's a potential target for Tomlin, could fail to provide the longevity the Ole Miss passer could assure.

“I think it's become a pretty popular projection to put Jaxson Dart as the third quarterback off the board and into the first round into the Pittsburgh Steelers at 21. Now, look, maybe there's a team that wants to come back into the first round and try to jump in front of those Steelers to go get that third quarterback at Jaxson Dart,” Lewis saiid on Friday. [Timestamp - 17:28]

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

“But if he's there, I think even if Aaron Rodgers ends up on the roster, I don't know how he'd feel about it, but I I I think even if this gives you a a really good long term option at the position, and it just felt like they have not had that.

"And, obviously, Aaron Rodgers comes in. He's not gonna present that type of longevity for you at the position. So having a high level player in Dart certainly makes a lot of sense,” he added.

Jaxson Dart could also draw interest from the New Orleans Saints

There have been rumors of Kellon Moore being associated with the Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders. They hold the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. If Sanders finds a spot in the top 3 and the Saints are still in contention for a passer, Dart could to be a likely choice.

In 2024, Dart racked up 4,279 yards and scored 29 touchdowns, while throwing only six interceptions. Similarly, he recorded a QB rating of 86.3%. If at all he gets ignored in the first round, Jaxson Dart could end up being an early second-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft.

