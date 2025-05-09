Insider names Alabama QB who could takeover Ty Simpson

The Alabama Crimson Tide starting quarterback position is still up for grabs, with veteran Ty Simpson battling sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell. ESPN insider Pete Thamel believes there will be some movement under center, even though it might happen during the season.

Ad

Thamel expects Ty Simpson (he served as Jalen Milroe's backup last year) to start the season. However, he thinks there could be some shakeup in 2025. On Friday, he discussed Alabama's quarterback situation in "The Pat McAfee Show."

"He (Ty Simpson) is the experienced, safe, son-of-a-coach kind of guy, who can roll out there week one," Thamel said. "The name at Bama that's got some buzz is Keelon Russell. He was a number one quarterback recruit in the country. Is he the kind of guy that could show them enough that he could eventually be taking over."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Keelon Russell, a Duncanville High School recruit, was the second-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2025 according to 247 Sports. Regardless of what happens this season, he is viewed as the most likely quarterback of the future for Kalen DeBoer's squad.

In limited action last season, Simpson went 14-for-25 for 167 yards for the Crimson Tide last year. However, he couldn't move past a struggling Milroe for the starting job. He is largely believed to have the lead in the position battle so far.

Ad

As for Austin Mack, he was the No. 9 quarterback in the class of 2023. After one year at Washington, Mack transferred to Tuscaloosa with his former Washington head coach in January of last year.

Alabama's QB room is considered one of the closest position battles in the nation, with three strong contenders vying for the starting role.

Alabama insider sees possible starting QB movement this season

Crimson Tide insider Mick Gillispie said in the "Cover Crimson" podcast that he could see Kalen DeBoer moving on from Ty Simpson if Alabama struggles out of the gate.

Ad

Speaking on the podcast on Sunday, Gillispie said there will be pressure after last season's disappointing ending, so Austin Mack or Keelon Russel could get on the field if there is a rough start.

“I think they’ll have some patience with Ty," Gillispie said, "but if he struggles, then I could see them allowing Mack to come in. If both guys struggle, I could see Russell getting a chance if it’s a really bad year. But what you hope is that Ty just takes the ball and runs with it."

DeBoer hasn't handed out the starting position yet, so there could potentially be a change even before the season starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!