Insider notes on 2026 QB draft class: LaNorris Sellers' boom-or-bust prospect, pressure on Cade Klubnik, and more

The quarterback class of 2025 paled in comparison to those of recent years. Only two quarterbacks were selected in the first round, and just one more came off the board before the second round closed out. The situation looks much brighter next April, as four signal callers could end up in the first frame.

Here’s an early look at the top five quarterbacks on my board, with a few sleepers and notes from conversations with scouts.

1] - LaNorris Sellers/South Carolina

Sellers is a boom-or-bust prospect at this point, yet his upside is off the charts. He possesses a thick build and tremendous athleticism, which allows him to beat opponents with his arm or legs. Sellers can make all the throws and has a terrific deep arm. He also carries the ball like a running back. Yet he’s more thrower than passer to this point, and he must learn to be more disciplined in the pocket and improve his pass placement. If Sellers takes his game to the next level, he will be a very early draft pick.

2] - Drew Allar/Penn State

In many ways, Allar is the opposite of LaNorris Sellers; he’s a terrific passer who flashes a next-level game. Yet that’s the problem with Allar- he flashes Sunday ability rather than consistently playing at a high level. He also possesses excellent size with the arm strength to make all the throws.

Though he’s not a true RPO quarterback, Allar is nimble enough to escape the rush and make plays with his legs. All too often though, he struggles seeing the field, makes decisions late in the process and does not push the offense downfield. Scouts I’ve spoken with tell me they have a lower grade on Allar entering this season than they did one year ago, and it’s fair to say he’s never lived up to expectations after a sensational freshman season.

He made the right choice returning to Penn State for another season despite the fact that his favorite target, Tyler Warren, is now in the NFL and Allar has a lot riding on the line in 2025.

3] - Cade Klubnik/Clemson

After taking over for DJ Uiagalelei in 2023, Klubnik looked like an athlete on the football field trying to play quarterback. He was incredibly mobile and possessed a solid arm, yet early in his Clemson career you had no idea where his passes would end up. That changed last season, when Klubnik showed improvement almost every week at every level of his game, taking command of the Clemson offense and meshing his athleticism into passer skills.

His approach to the game, decision making and field vision in 2024 really impressed me, which is why I grade him so highly. Scouts I’ve spoken with are of a different mind and feel Klubnik is a Day 3 prospect at this point. They point to a lack of size, as Klubnik is expected to measure under 6-foot-2 and around 205 pounds.

Scouts also told me Klubnik must prove he’s more than a one-year wonder. Regardless, I’m a believer in Klubnik moving forward and, lest we forget, Cam Ward and Jayden Daniels also entered their senior season as Day 3 prospects.

4] - Garrett Nussmeier/LSU

Nussmeier was all the rage in the Twitter draft world last season, and most everyone graded him as a first-round prospect. He’s an athletic quarterback with a nice arm and good bloodlines, which are conveyed on the field. Nussmeier did a great job during the first half of 2024 then hit a wall down the stretch, which in part was the reason he chose to return to Baton Rouge. Most scouts I’ve spoken with have Nussmeier rated as the top senior passer in the nation ahead of Allar and Klubnik, and if all goes well, he’ll end up in the first round.

5] - Nico Iamaleava/UCLA

If there was a blueprint on how not to go about the offseason, Iamaleava drew it up during the spring. After his tiff with Tennessee over NIL money, the talented quarterback headed west to UCLA, a developing program with a bright future. And that’s what Iamaleava has, a bright future, if he doesn’t mess it up. The junior possesses all the physical skills to be an early first-round pick and lead a team on Sundays, if he pulls his game together and plays to his upper-most ability.

Sleepers:

6] - Caden Veltkamp/Florida Atlantic

Veltkamp transferred to FAU from Western Kentucky, a slight step up in competition. He’s a classic pocket passer with an NFL arm and the ability to make all the throws. Veltkamp has a bit of Ben Roethlisberger in his game and comes with incredible upside.

7] - Tucker Gleason/Toledo

When I mentioned Gleason’s name to scouts, they kind of shrugged their shoulders, which surprised me. Arriving at Toledo by way of Georgia Tech, Gleason possesses all the physical tools to play on Sundays. He’s a well-sized signal caller with a big arm who can also be used as an RPO quarterback, as he consistently shows the ability to pick up yardage with his legs. He must fine-tune his mechanics, which will improve his accuracy, but Gleason has proved himself to be a big-game signal caller with NFL traits.

