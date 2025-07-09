Insider notes on 2026 RB draft class: Jeremiyah Love's grade, Nick Singleton's projection, and more

The 2025 NFL Draft running back class was one of the better ones in recent history. A pair of ball carriers was selected in the first round and a total of six came off the board before the second day of the draft ended. All told, 26 running backs were drafted, the largest number since 2017.

Next year’s class doesn’t stack up nearly as well, lacking the quality at the top as well as the depth in the later rounds compared to last April. As is often the case, the position will be led by underclassmen. After conversations with league scouts, here’s a look at the top five ball carriers and a sleeper to keep an eye on.

1] - Jeremiyah Love/Notre Dame

Love is universally graded as the top back in next year’s draft both in the scouting community as well as outside of it, and why not? The explosive ball carrier watched his game take off last season, displaying home run-hitting speed and a nose for the end zone as well as improved pass-catching hands out of the backfield.

He possesses next-level size, creates his own yardage and produces whenever he touches the ball. He dominated during the second half of the season and, were it not for a knee injury that slowed him during the College Football Playoff, Notre Dame may well be defending national champions. Scouts I’ve spoken with already have a first-round grade on the junior, and that’s where he'll end up in the 2026 event.

2] - Nick Singleton/Penn State

Singleton, along with his Penn State teammate Kaytron Allen, combine to be the most formidable backfield in college football. They are like thunder and lightning, with Singleton providing the lighting and Allen bringing the Thunder. Yet despite his ability to create yardage and break long runs, Singlton is faster and bigger than his power-running teammate.

Singleton can take it the distance and score from any point on the field, and he averaged 6.4 yards per carry last season. He also crossed the goal line a dozen times for the Nittany Lions during the campaign. Singleton is also a terrific pass catcher and posted 41 receptions with five more scores in 2024. He has all the makings of a feature runner on Sundays, and he could ultimately squeeze into the late part of Round 1 next year.

3] - Makhi Hughes/Oregon

Hughes is a lot like Jeremiyah Love; he has decent size, yet he’s slippery, creative and very explosive handling the ball. Playing at Tulane for the past two seasons, he put up 2,779 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. He possesses great vision and the ability to elude defenders, and he can take off if there’s the slightest opening on the field.

He’s a multi-cut ball carrier who strings together multiple moves during a single run, which leaves defenders grasping at air. Hughes needs to step up his pass-catching production and looks more like a Day 2 situational runner at present time. Scouts are looking forward to seeing how he responds in the Oregon offense as well as playing in the Big Ten, and they presently believe he’s a top 100 prospect.

4] - Demond Claiborne/Wake Forest

Few outside the scouting community mention Claiborne as one of their top running back prospects heading towards the 2026 draft, but rest assured, NFL decision makers or those influencing decision makers have a high opinion of the Deamon Deacon. Claiborne is the smallest of the top running back prospects and may not tip the scales more than 198 pounds, yet he’s incredibly creative and constantly makes defenders miss to pick up positive yardage.

Claiborne does a great job setting up then using blocks all over the field, and his foot quickness is Sunday-ready. Though his game really took off last season, he must elevate his pass-catching production. Claiborne, like Hughes, is viewed as a Day 2 situational runner in the scouting community.

5] - Justice Haynes/Michigan

Despite being a rotational ball carrier at Alabama the past two seasons, scouts say they are really excited about the potential Haynes brings as the junior takes his game to the Big Ten this season. Haynes is another average-sized ball carrier with great vision, elusiveness and burst in his game. He has a compact build and the ability to pick up difficult yardage. It’s all speculation at this point, but scouts feel if he hits on all cylinders, Haynes will be a Day 2 prospect.

Sleeper

6] - Cam Edwards/UConn

Though teammate Mel Brown is higher rated in the scouting community, Edwards is more complete and offers more potential to be a feature runner on Sundays. The junior is a violent runner who enjoys bashing defenders to pick up positive yardage, yet he’s by no means a slow-footed plodder.

Rather Edwards has the speed to beat defenders into the open field and pick up big chunks of yardage from the line of scrimmage. Like many of the other backs on this list, he must elevate his pass-catching ability.

