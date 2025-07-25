  • home icon
Insider notes on American Athletic Conference: Grading top prospects ft. Florida Atlantic's Caden Veltkamp, and more

By Tony Pauline
Modified Jul 25, 2025 11:30 GMT
NCAA Football: Western Kentucky at Boston College - Source: Imagn
Like many of the other non-Power 4 conferences, the American Athletic Conference is turning into a farm system for the major schools. Though the league did have a half-dozen players selected in the draft this past April, the offseason saw a boatload of players, some with average talent, lured away to bigger programs with substantial NIL deals. There’s a chance that only two players from the conference are selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

If the top underclassmen from the AAC do not enter the 2026 NFL Draft, and at this point it’s likely they do not, the league may have only two players selected in the event.

The top prospect is quarterback Caden Veltkamp, who made the unusual move from Western Kentucky to Florida Atlantic. Veltkamp is a nice-sized pocket passer with a major league arm and the ability to make all the throws. He’s patient, poised and does a great job locating the open wideout. Veltkamp needs to improve his pass placement and is more of a classic pocket passer versus an RPO quarterback, yet his upside is exciting.

UTSA was loaded at the tight end position last season, yet Patrick Overmyer, now a redshirt sophomore, stood out to me as the top NFL prospect. He’s long, athletic and proficient as a pass catcher and blocker. Overmyer was rotated in the lineup last season and is poised for a big year as he gets more playing time.

Memphis offensive lineman Chris Adams is the top senior prospect from the conference. He’s an athletic and mobile college tackle who stands out in pass protection or blocking in motion. Adams is fundamentally sound and uses his hands exceptionally well. He needs to get stronger and has the measurables of an interior offensive lineman, which is where I expect him to line up on Sundays.

Several scouts I’ve spoken with have draftable grades on Maurice Westmoreland, who transferred from UTEP to Tulane. He’s quick and explosive, and he shows a lot of speed as well as range. I question his instincts as well as his next-level position. Some scouts I’ve spoken with project Westmoreland as an edge, yet he’s barely 6-foot-1, if even that tall.

Scouts like the Navy duo of running back Eli Heidenreich and quarterback Blake Horvath, with some having a draftable grade on the ball carrier. Heidenreich displays excellent vision and a burst on the field, working to get as much from every carry as possible. Yet at 5-foot-11.5 and 205 pounds, he shows no great physical trait to his game.

Kameron Hamilton is an athletic defensive lineman who plays end in Tulane’s three-man line. He’s fast, explosive and flashes pass-rush skill, but Hamilton must get stronger and bulkier.

American Athletic Prospects
GradeRndFull NameSchoolPosYr#
3.435thCaden VeltkampFlorida AtlanticQB4Jr10
3.396thPatrick OvermyerUTSATE3So89
3.376thChris AdamsMemphisG5Sr61
3.25FAMaurice WestmorelandTulaneOLB5Sr0
3.22FAKameron HamiltonTulaneDE4Sr6
3.18FAEli HeidenreichNavyRB4Sr22
3.11FABlake HorvathNavyQB4Sr11
3.07FARocco NichollSouth FloridaOLB4Sr4
3.04FAAnthony SmithEast CarolinaWR6S9
3.03FADe'Shawn RuckerSouth FloridaCB5Sr22
3.03FAByrum BrownSouth FloridaQB4Jr17
3.03FAIsaiah JacobsUABRB5Sr3
3.02FADerrick GrahamTulaneG5Sr76
3.01FAJalen KitnaUABQB5Sr17
3FAEvan McCrayUABWO5Sr2
2.99FAReggie GrimesMemphisDE6Sr14
2.99FASam BrumfieldMemphisILB5Sr3
2.95FADe'Corian ClarkUTSAWR5Sr88
2.85FASam HowardTulaneILB4Sr15
2.85FARobert HenryUTSARB4Sr6
2.81FAAdonis FrilouxTulaneDT5Sr95
About the author
Tony Pauline

Tony Pauline

Twitter icon

Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.


He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.

Edited by Tony Pauline
